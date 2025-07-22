Introduction

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially closed its nearly two year investigation into Kraken co founder Jesse Powell, returning dozens of electronic devices seized during a 2022 FBI raid on his Los Angeles home. Although the probe began under dramatic headlines, it focused entirely on Powell’s management dispute with the Verge Center for the Arts—not his crypto exchange activities. Here’s an in depth look at the legal journey, its implications for Powell and Kraken, and what lies ahead.

Unrelated to Crypto: The Verge Non Profit Dispute

In March 2022, federal agents raided Powell’s residence, seizing laptops, phones, and hard drives. The basis of the probe: allegations he had “hacked and cyber stalked” the Verge Center for the Arts, a non profit arts organization he founded in 2008.

Court filings reveal the real spark was a boardroom battle—Powell was ousted amid accusations that Verge’s board members changed domain settings and took over communication channels like Slack and Google Workspace. Powell denies any improper access.

Probe Dropped: No Charges, Devices Returned

Recent filings confirm the DOJ issued a “declination letter,” signifying that federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to move forward. As a result, the FBI returned all seized devices. The returned data reportedly includes communications from Verge that Powell believes validate his version of events.

Implications for Kraken’s Reputation

While entirely separate from his corporate endeavors, the FBI investigation clouded Powell’s public image and introduced uncertainty around Kraken’s operations in a sensitive regulatory environment.

Closure through the declination letter provided a form of vindication—not only for Powell, but potentially for Kraken’s standing with its regulators and investors.

Kraken’s Ongoing Regulatory Issues

While Powell’s investigation might be closed, Kraken continues to deal with regulatory scrutiny. In the year 2023, the SEC imposed a $30 million fine against Kraken for a product that was deemed an unregistered investment product. The Treasury Department also imposed a fine of 360,000 against Kraken for sanctions violations related to transactions with Iranian users in 2023. These components are all firmly business-related and showcase the space in which Kraken is existing.

What Comes Next for Powell & Kraken

Civil Litigation: Powell is moving full speed ahead with his lawsuit against Verge, seeking damages and public vindication. Firm Focus: With Powell’s personal legal distractions resolved, Powell – and therefore Kraken – can devote attention to strategic goals and even IPO considerations. Regulatory Stepping – Kraken needs to resolve any compliance issues left over and then display excellent governance as it looks ahead.

Conclusion

The DOJ’s decision to drop the probe into Jesse Powell marks a sharp end to what began as a high-profile FBI raid orbiting a non-profit dispute. While the closure helps restore Powell’s personal reputation, significant questions remain—especially regarding the civil lawsuit and Kraken’s broader regulatory strategy. With the devices returned and criminal jeopardy gone, it’s now a fight in the courts and across the boardrooms.