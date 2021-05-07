AI might just prove to be the miracle for cancer patients

Cancer is a word that entails fear and anxiety and often considered an ultimatum. A cure for cancer is a miracle in the waiting, and hopefully, a day might come when the cure becomes a reality. It seems like artificial intelligence just borrowed the miracle cloak, giving a new promise to the patients suffering and fighting this life-threatening disease.

Dr. Peter Metrakos, a Greek doctor is leading a research team that is pooling their efforts to improve the survival rates of cancer patients with the help of artificial intelligence technology. The team is based in Canada and they are determined to help those fighting colorectal cancer, the five-year survival rate of which is just 12%.

The Miracle Called AI

The team is working hand-in-hand with the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. Their collaboration helps in the pooling of resources and efforts for the development of personalized medicine that can prove to be groundbreaking in the colorectal cancer field.

Dr.Metrakos has a wealth of experience, thanks to his extensive and in-depth research on the relationship between colorectal cancer cells and blood vessels. The current research draws largely from this particular research that was conducted in the year 2016.

The team will work towards separating the constituent parts of the patient’s blood by using liquid biopsy techniques. This will be of substantial help in gaining a better understanding of those parts which are related to the deadly disease. The data collected thus will be anonymously transferred to MIM, an AI company based in Montreal. They will then work towards the identification of patterns in the patient’s blood.

The addition of artificial intelligence to the equation will be beneficial to the researchers in developing treatment plans that are personalized and which will have better responses in comparison to the conventional therapies.

If the research touches the line of success, it would become an absolute life-saver, saving thousands of lives.

The research is backed by funding from a number of donors who are magnanimous in their contribution to this groundbreaking project.