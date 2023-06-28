AI Powerhouses Clash: DeepMind Unleashes Gemini, a Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT, as Industry Gold Rush Heats Up

In the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence (AI), DeepMind, Google’s AI research lab, is making waves once again. The company’s CEO, Demis Hassabis, recently announced that DeepMind is developing a new chatbot that will directly compete with ChatGPT, a popular language model. This revelation comes as no surprise, considering DeepMind’s track record of innovation and success, particularly with its groundbreaking AlphaGo program.

Hassabis explained in an interview with Wired that the techniques and advancements pioneered through AlphaGo will be leveraged to create DeepMind’s new chatbot, codenamed Gemini. AlphaGo gained international recognition for defeating world champions in the ancient board game Go, showcasing the remarkable potential of AI.

By applying reinforcement learning and drawing on their expertise in building complex systems like AlphaGo, the DeepMind team aims to develop a chatbot capable of not only understanding and generating human-like text but also planning and solving problems effectively. This ambitious endeavor holds immense promise for the future of conversational AI.

In a strategic move, Booking.com, a prominent travel booking platform, has chosen to integrate ChatGPT’s large language model into its travel planning app. This decision allows select travelers in the United States to pose queries and create itineraries effortlessly. Expedia, Booking.com’s rival, has also joined the bandwagon, launching a similar in-app travel planning feature powered by ChatGPT. These developments highlight the growing recognition of AI’s potential to enhance user experiences and streamline travel planning.

The surge of interest in AI and machine learning is evident in the private market, where investors are flocking to capitalize on the industry’s gold rush. EquityZen Securities Inc., a leading marketplace for privately held shares, reports that AI and machine learning have consistently been the most sought-after sectors throughout the year, commanding 25 to 30 percent of investor interest.

Platforms like Rainmaker Securities, facilitating secondary stock transactions for private businesses, have witnessed an unprecedented demand for shares in AI-focused companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. As a result, prices have skyrocketed, surpassing earlier funding rounds. Anthropic alone has seen bids reaching a premium of 25 percent above its recent round, while OpenAI’s bids have soared into the $80s compared to its previous round priced at $67. This fervor within the private market reflects the immense potential and perceived value of AI-driven enterprises.

As the AI industry continues to evolve and capture the attention of investors and technology enthusiasts alike, the race to develop advanced chatbots and the scramble for AI-related investments illustrate the transformative power and growing impact of artificial intelligence on various sectors of the economy. DeepMind’s ambitious pursuit of a chatbot to rival ChatGPT and the overwhelming interest in AI-focused ventures in private markets underscore the dawn of a new era driven by intelligent machines.

The development of DeepMind’s new chatbot, Gemini, and the integration of ChatGPT into travel planning apps are just glimpses of the broader AI landscape. AI’s potential extends beyond chatbots and travel recommendations, with applications ranging from healthcare to finance and beyond. The industry gold rush surrounding AI signifies a collective belief in its transformative capabilities.

Investors are not only seeking to capitalize on the financial prospects of AI but also to contribute to shaping the future of technology. The increasing number of buyers outweighing sellers in private markets highlights the eagerness to secure shares in AI-driven companies at premium prices. This competitive environment fosters innovation, driving AI research and development to new heights.

As AI continues to shape industries and redefine human-machine interactions, we can expect even more groundbreaking developments and disruptive advancements in the near future. The race for AI dominance and the growing interest from investors further solidify AI’s position as the driving force behind the next wave of technological revolution.

Comments

comments