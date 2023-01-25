Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt Criticized for Mocking Xbox’s ‘Woke’ Power Saving Mode

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt has come under fire online after complaining about Xbox’s new power saving mode, which aims to reduce energy consumption and help combat climate change.

On the Fox News show “Fox and Friends,” Earhardt criticized the new feature, saying that Xbox was “going woke” and that it was “all about climate change.” She argued that the power saver mode was unnecessary and that it was just a way for the company to virtue signal about its commitment to the environment.

Fox News is MAD that "woke" Xbox is changing its power saving mode Earhardt: "Xbox has also announced that they're going woke because of climate change" Failla: "They're trying to recruit your kids into climate politics at an earlier age" E: "They're going after the kids" pic.twitter.com/8Vvd5j02SA — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 24, 2023

Earhardt’s comments sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many people calling her out for her lack of understanding of the issue. Many pointed out that reducing energy consumption is not only good for the environment, but it can also save consumers money on their electricity bills.

Others criticized Earhardt for failing to understand the seriousness of climate change and the urgent need for action to address it. They argued that companies like Xbox have a responsibility to take steps to reduce their environmental impact, and that the new power saver mode is a positive step in the right direction.

Saving you money is apparently woke https://t.co/aGErW2W8f5 — Evan Anthony (@dubvECA) January 24, 2023

Many people also pointed out that Earhardt’s comments were out of touch with the reality of the gaming industry, which is increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing its environmental impact. Many game developers and publishers have committed to reducing their carbon footprint and using renewable energy sources.

Earhardt’s comments also drew criticism from within her own network, with Fox News contributor and climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann calling her out for spreading misinformation about the issue. Mann pointed out that the scientific consensus on climate change is clear and that the overwhelming majority of scientists agree that it is caused by human activities, such as burning fossil fuels.

Despite the backlash, Earhardt has not publicly apologized or retract her statement. Some people have called on Fox News to address her comments and to provide its audience with accurate information on climate change.

In conclusion, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt’s recent comments about Xbox’s new power saving mode have been met with widespread criticism. Many people have pointed out that Earhardt’s comments were out of touch with the reality of the gaming industry, which is increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing its environmental impact. Climate change is a serious issue that requires action, and companies like Xbox are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact. It is important for news outlets to provide accurate information on climate change and to promote the understanding of the importance of reducing energy consumption for our planet.