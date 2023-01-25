5 Elegant Wooden Side Tables to Make a Splash in Your Living Room

The side tables are essential for a living room. They don’t just complete the decor but are also an excellent way to store all the necessary items within the reach and in the most stylish way. Either place it in the living room beside a sofa to hold newspapers and magazines or in the bedroom where it can be used to hold a night lamp, water bottle, or other important stuff. If planning to buy a side table for your living room, here are 5 elegant wooden side tables you should definitely consider:

1. Mid-century modern solid wood side table

A mid-century modern solid wood side table is perfect for modern homes where one wants to bring home the classic look. Made from solid wood, they are highly durable and hence, make the best choice for modern Indian homes. A perfect choice for those who love the timeless beauty of solid wood furniture.

2. Modern glass top wooden side table

Another way to add elegance to your living room is by adding a modern glass-top solid wood side table to your decor. These tables not just brighten your space with their looks but are also easy to maintain. They bring along a lot of options one can choose from. Glass top wood tables are usually long-lasting if the glass is handled with care.



3. Veneer top side table



Here’s another great-looking and long-lasting type of side table that you can invest in without thinking twice. A veneer top side table is a perfect way of bringing nature home. Veneer is a thin slice of solid wood, masterfully handcrafted in variety of patterns including natural finish, herringbone, checkered, sunburst and more, making the side tables a statement-looking piece. A veneer top side table is lightweight compared to other wood furniture so people who move their furniture a lot or are always on the move should always pick this table.

4. C-shaped side table



As the name suggests, these tables are c-shaped and hence are convenient when you have to pull the table near your seating arrangement like a sofa set to study or place your laptop for work. If the intention with a side table is to work on it and not use it as a holder for necessary items, without any doubt, go for a c-shaped side table. It will be a lot more comfortable than other tables with straight wooden legs that are inflexible and inconvenient when moved.

5. Storage side table

A storage side table for living room is the most versatile piece of furniture. This functional type of side table comes with shelves and drawers to keep your essentials organized. Whatever choice you make, it will always be a good option to have one such table in the living room that holds the things like AC and TV remote control, books, etc. within reach, while keeping your space clutter-free.

One of the best way to buy a side table for your living room is to buy it online. An online purchase would not only give you plenty of options to choose from but also provides you with detailed information about the product. When buying from a renowned brands, you can expect transparency in online shopping process. The information about the product and materials used for the specific product can also be researched online before you decide to invest your money.