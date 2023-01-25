Stranded Deep is a survival game that puts players in the middle of the ocean, where they must find ways to survive against the elements, hunger, and thirst. One of the challenges players may face is dealing with broken bones, which can mainly occur by a significant fall or a Shark Bite. Here are some tips on how to fix broken bones in Stranded Deep.

Broken bones can be a devastating injury in Stranded Deep, as they not only cause constant damage to your health, hunger, and thirst, but they also impede your ability to move and gather resources. However, there is a way to fix broken bones and get back to surviving on the island.

First, it is important to note that broken bones can only be fixed by using a splint. A splint is a crafting item that can be made using 2x Sticks and 2x Lashing, sticks are a very common resource and palm tree’s fibrous leaves are a source for lashings. Once you have a splint, you can use it to fix broken bones. To fix a broken bone, simply right-click on the broken bone and select “splint.” The bone will then be immobilized and will heal over time. It is important to note that you will lose the limping effect and the constant health, hunger and fluids loss right after you apply the splint.

Another important thing to note is that eating food and drinking water can help with the loss of fluids caused by the broken bone. Eating food and drinking water will restore your character’s health and energy, which can help the healing process go faster.

If you’re stranded on an island, you can also find and use medicinal plants to help with the healing, or just go with a classic and reliable bandage. Some of the medicinal plants that can be found in the game include Aloe Vera, which can be used to heal burns, and Goldenrod, which can be used to heal cuts and scrapes.It is also important to rest while the bone is healing. Sleeping in a bed or hammock will help your character recover faster.

One last tip is to always be prepared for the possibility of broken bones. It is a good idea to always have a medical splint in your inventory, so that you are ready to fix a broken bone if the need arises.

In conclusion, broken bones can be a devastating injury in Stranded Deep, but with the right tools and techniques, you can fix them and get back to surviving on the island. Broken Bones can be fixed by using a medical splint, eating food and drinking water, using medicinal plants and resting. Always be prepared for the possibility of broken bones by having a medical splint in your inventory. With these tips, you’ll be able to fix broken bones and get back to surviving on the island.