Airmeet secured $12M Series A investment from Redpoint Ventures

Airmeet, a virtual event organization platform, has now secured $12 million in Series A funding round backed by the Redpoint Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

Some of the existing investor’s Venture Highway, Accel Partners India, Global Founders Capital (GFC), and Gokul Rajaram (Caviar Lead at Doordash) also participated in the round.

With the help of this fundraise, the team plans to expand to a global audience.

In a press statement shared by the company, Lalit Mangal, Co-founder, Airmeet, said,

“Our mission is to make virtual events so effective and engaging that it should appear archaic to organise an on-ground event. We are already seeing an irreversible behaviour change among event organisers and an exponential rise in, what we call, ‘digitally native events’.”