Zimyo secured $1.5M in seed round led by BEENEXT

Zimyo, an HR tech startup, has now announced that it has secured a seed funding round of $1.5 million backed by the BEENEXT.

Some other angel investors such as AngelList, YAN (Yatra Angel Network), and angel investors like Abhishant Pant (Founder, The FinTech Meetup), Navin Surya (Chairman, FinTech Convergence Council), and Sayali Karanjkar (Co-founder, Paysense) also participated in the round.

The startup said that it will now use the new funds secured to expand its team and further build out its technology to expand its business.

“We are thrilled to see great adoption of our core HR software and payroll platform mostly through word of mouth and client referral. Our financial benefits products are seeing good early traction, especially in times of need,” said Mayank, Co-Founder and CEO, Zimyo, adding, “BEENEXT partnership brings a unique global perspective in Zimyo’s journey.”