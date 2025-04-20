The innovative project AI WEALTH (AIW), led by A.I RICCO LABS Limited, aims to revolutionize transparency and efficiency in the global M&A market by integrating blockchain and AI technologies.

The AIW DAO platform introduces a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, ensuring all transaction data is transparently disclosed on the blockchain. This fosters a solid foundation of trust between investors and sellers.

Evan Wolfe, Lead Developer at A.I RICCO LABS, stated,

“We have developed a smart funding system using the Solana blockchain to address the transparency and efficiency challenges that appear in traditional investment methods. Specifically, Solana’s programmed delivered address (PDA)-based Vault Account is used to manage investments safely, and funds are automatically executed only when predefined conditions are met,” he said.

The AIW platform innovates M&A fundraising by incorporating DeFi and NFT solutions. Investors can stake AIW tokens to directly participate in various M&A projects. Furthermore, NFTs enable asset transactions and reward distribution. These processes are all executed via smart contracts, ensuring reliability and security throughout.

In the wake of COVID-19, the global M&A market has seen rapid growth. The AIW DAO platform aims to lower entry barriers and maximize public accessibility, positioning itself as a new standard in the space. The success of companies like Axial in the U.S., which pioneered new markets through technological advancement, underscores the potential of the AIW project.