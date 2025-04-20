In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Bunny Day event brings a festive atmosphere to your island, complete with colorful decorations and unique crafting opportunities. Among the various types of eggs available during this event, Sky Eggs are particularly sought after for their role in crafting special items. If you’re aiming to collect these elusive eggs, here’s a comprehensive guide to help you gather them efficiently.

Sky Eggs are a special type of egg that can be collected during the Bunny Day event. They are primarily used as crafting materials for Bunny Day-themed items, including furniture and clothing. Each Sky Egg can also be consumed to gain energy, allowing you to perform tasks like relocating trees or breaking rocks.

Collecting Sky Eggs

1. Popping Egg Balloons

The most common method to obtain Sky Eggs is by shooting down Egg Balloons floating across your island’s sky. These balloons are distinguishable by their festive, egg-themed appearance. To collect the eggs:

Equip your slingshot.

Keep an eye on the sky for Egg Balloons.

Aim and shoot the balloon to release a present.

Open the present to find a Sky Egg or a Bunny Day DIY recipe.

It’s important to note that Egg Balloons spawn more frequently during the Bunny Day event, providing ample opportunities to collect Sky Eggs.

2. Trading with Zipper T. Bunny

On Bunny Day itself, you can interact with Zipper T. Bunny, the event’s host, to trade eggs. If you have an excess of other egg types, you can exchange three of them for one Sky Egg. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling to find enough Sky Eggs through balloon popping.

3. Villager Gifts

Occasionally, your island’s villagers may approach you with a surprise gift during the Bunny Day event. These spontaneous interactions can result in receiving Sky Eggs, adding an element of surprise to your egg collection efforts. Maintaining good relationships with your villagers increases the likelihood of these delightful encounters.

Crafting with Sky Eggs

Sky Eggs are essential for crafting a variety of Bunny Day-themed items. Some of the items you can create include:

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Bunny Day Wreath

Bunny Day Flooring

Sky-Egg Outfit

Sky-Egg Shoes

Sky-Egg Shell

Each of these items requires a specific number of Sky Eggs, so be sure to collect enough to complete your desired crafts.

Tips for Efficient Egg Collection