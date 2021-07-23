Alexa has more voice options you can choose from: How to

Amazon has released a new more masculine voice along with celebrity voices Shaquille O’Neal, Mellissa McCarthy with its already existing Samuel L. Jackson. Alexa has had the same female voice since it was launched in 2013 but now you have the option to change her all too familiar voice. Ziggy is the new wake word for the masculine voice which might take a little getting used from what currently includes Alexa, Computer, Echo, and Amazon. The new celebrity voices work on specific phrases, jokes, and weather reports and cost $5 each. Though Amazon is pretty late to the game when it comes to different featured voice controls, better late than never. Here’s how to change Alexa’s voice to make it sound like your favorite celebrity, Read further to know how to activate the voice-controlled device.

How to Change Alexa’s Voice for iOS and Android

Go to the Alexa app, click on Device’s placed on the bottom of your screen. Click on Echo & Alexa Click on your device’s name Scroll through to Settings on the upper right corner of your screen Go to the General section and find Alexa’s voice Click on the New option

When changing the voice through your Echo

Give the command, ‘Alexa, change your voice’ If you have more than one device Alexa will ask you to specify Mention the name of the device you want the voice to be changed Alexa will respond with the changed voice when the process is done If the change was unsuccessful Alexa will say ‘Sorry, (your device) doesn’t support that.’

If you guessed @MelissaMcCarthy, you win! To activate Melissa’s voice on device, just say, “Alexa, introduce me to Melissa.” — Alexa (@alexa99) July 16, 2021

When you want to change it to a celebrity’s voice

Say the command ‘Alexa, introduce me to (celebrity’s name)’. Alexa will change the voice to the one you mentioned and go through the commands which will work with it. When you have paid for the voice through your amazon account and it is enabled just say ‘Hey, (celebrity’s name) to activate it. “Alexa, introduce me to Shaq,” or “Alexa, introduce me to Melissa” should help or you can manually enable each skill via Amazon’s website.

Nearly every person on Earth looks up to him. Can you guess who I’m sharing the mic with next? pic.twitter.com/71weD9oZtV — Alexa (@alexa99) July 16, 2021

To know more about the commands and how they can be used click here.