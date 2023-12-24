Apple had a great year in terms of revenue growth and its new product launch, where we saw a massive rise in revenue along with the launch of innovative products like Apple Vision Pro and, of course, the new Apple iPhone 15 series. With giving a massive end to this fantastic year, we have Apple gearing up for their following lineup of products for the year 2024, where we have some fresh new leaks about next year’s flagship, the Apple iPhone 16 series.

Talking about the Apple iPhone 16 series, we have some fantastic leaks already floating around, leaving all the fans excited for the upcoming flagship by the Cupertino giant. Let’s now move into the latest leaks about the flagship in detail.

Apple iPhone 16 Series – Latest Leaks and Rumors

If you have been following Apple‘s timeline of iPhone launches, it’s always the Pro models that have a flagship chipset upgrade. In contrast, the non-pro variant usually sticks to a year-old chip to cut costs and keep the pricing competitive.

For example, from the iPhone 14 series, we have seen Pro models getting the new A16 Bionic SOC, whereas the iPhone 14 series continued to ship with an older A15 Bionic SoC.

Apple is changing its entire plan with the 2024 iPhone or the iPhone 16 series, where leaks now share that the new iPhone 16 series will share the same chipset, the A18 Bionic SoC, all across the models.

Hints from MacRumors have covered you with some Apple whisperers sharing the details about the upcoming flagship, the iPhone 16 series, and its next chipset, the A18.

Before you start visualizing A18s springing out of advent calendars, consider this claim with a grain of salt. Early leaks, those nefarious little gremlins, were discovered inside iOS 18’s secret code. The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and even the granddaddy, the 16 Pro Max, all have codenames that lead to the same enigmatic processor, the t8140, which is thought to be the internal code for the A18!

But here’s the twist: even if all four iPhones get the A18, Apple may still pull a quick one and develop an A18-only for the Pro. Consider it like serving champagne to everyone at a party, but the VIPs receive Dom Perignon while the rest of us get Veuve Clicquot.

The A18 Pro may be renamed or given a subtle wink-wink nudge-nudge in the specs, but the point is that the Pro versions may still have some more punch under the hood.

This way, Apple can escape the public relations headache of leaving vanilla iPhone owners with last year’s leftovers. However, it also makes the Pro iPhones interesting, like the cool kids at the party with the hidden hoard of light sticks.

More Leaks on Apple iPhone 16 Series

Of course, remember that this is all speculative in the technological wilderness. The iPhone 16 debut is still months away, and Apple is known for surprising people. So, take this report with a grain of salt and a pinch of enthusiasm.

But, even if the A18 does not become the great equalizer, it is still a powerful processor. We’re talking about the brains behind the iPhone 15 Pro, the current smartphone speed and performance champion. So, you get a tech beast in your pocket whether you choose a plain iPhone 16 or the Pro Max.

So, the next time you get caught up in the rumor mill, remember this: conjecture is like a spicy salsa – it adds flavor to the IT world, but you have to take it with a grain of salt.

Keep a watch out for additional leaks, updates, and official announcements, and expect to be impressed by the iPhone 16, regardless of the technology that drives it. And who knows, maybe the A18 is pretty good after all! Keep your tinfoil hats on hand, just in case.

Conclusion

As we draw the curtain on this iPhone 16 rumor fiesta, one thing is sure: the tech tea leaves are brewing something hot. Whether all four models share the A18 chip’s throne or the Pro models get a royal boost, one thing is sure: Apple’s next generation will be a technological extravaganza.

Allow the rumor mill to run, but remember to take everything with a grain of salt and a dash of imagination. After all, the thrill of conjecture is found in the voyage, not the destination. And who knows, the iPhone 16 will be even more impressive than we can imagine.

So, until Apple’s next masterpiece is shown, keep dreaming, guessing, and quenching your tech hunger with the newest rumors. To know more, you can watch the YouTube video on the latest iPhone 16 leaks through the video embedded down below: