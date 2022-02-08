All eyes on NIFTY 50 as it falls terribly

NIFTY opens at 17,279.85 and now it’s just crashing creating tension in the air. We get to see this tension in the sky of the tweeter. #stockmarketindia has become a trending hashtag in India. All across the nation, the people are talking or I’d say tweeting on constant fall in NIFTY and what are the other companies investors can spend their money into to get better profits. And others are making their calculations.

NIFTY is having the OUCH! moment.

For today the lowest it went to is 17,043.65 however there has been a rise as well and the highest is 17,306.45. Unfortunately, the rise is not enough for the losses it is making. Although rises and falls are the parts of any stock market. It is the timing that matters.

STOCKS AND STOCKS

Stock markets or share markets are the ones and the same thing. Investors sell or buy the stocks of different companies to gain profit from the very same company. But there is a catch. Along with profits, the investors also have to suffer the loss. NIFTY 50 is the Indian stock market index. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India, the other being the BSE SENSEX.

Usually, market falls are prone to happen but in India now every other person is investing in the stock market. Therefore every fall is as important as every rise. Today we get to see a major dip in NIFTY 50 that made #stockmarketindia popular in India. the dip was more than 200 points which is huge.

DIPS AND TIPS

There is no direct control over any dips. Companies make losses on various grounds. For instance, stock prices are mostly caused by external factors such as socioeconomic conditions, inflation, exchange rates. The most we can do is predict and trust the timings.

Many experts suggest not getting hyper. Selling stocks in panic is the worst thing you could do after a stock market crash. It is understandable when stocks fall it is difficult to stay sane but that is what matters. Do your whole research and have patience.

Perhaps not a very beautiful gift to investors for valentine’s day.