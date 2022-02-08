Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event is Here! Stream details and more

On Wednesday, Samsung will publicly unveil the Galaxy S22 series phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The flagship trio is likely to have a number of substantial changes, including as new camera hardware and enhanced screen technology.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, of course, will be the most intriguing of the three Galaxy S22 series phones. According to multiple reports, the S22 Ultra will be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone will be boxy in form, with a curved screen and a dedicated slot for the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch

The phone’s purported specifications are also extremely amazing. In the United States and most other regions, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while European models will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2200.

According to previous reports, the S22 Ultra will also include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. What may surprise some is that the lowest configuration will only feature “just” 8GB of RAM.

In the United States, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ variants will also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Both phones are expected to include a new 50MP primary sensor, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

While the standard model is reported to have a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the S22+ might have a much bigger 6.6-inch panel with the same high refresh rate as the finest Samsung phones.

On the software front, the S22 series phones will most likely run Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 on top. In addition, the phones may receive four Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy S22 series phones aren’t the only new products scheduled to be unveiled at Unpacked 2022 by Samsung. It is also expected to reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is expected to contain Samsung’s first-ever “Ultra” tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to include a 14.6-inch notched AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The standard Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, is expected to include an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S8+, which will sit between the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra, is rumored to boast a 12.4-inch AMOLED display. The Tab S8 series tablets, like the Galaxy S22 series phones, will most likely launch with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2022 is set to begin on February 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s YouTube account as well as on the special Galaxy Unpacked page.

