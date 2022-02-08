MSI launches Metaverse Reading Gaming laptop in India

MSI has officially unveiled a new line of laptops in India, powered by 12th generation Intel Core CPUs and featuring up to RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. These are the first laptops in India to be promoted as metaverse-ready computers, and further information can be found below.

If you purchase a new MSI laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, the business will also add a free $50 Steam wallet ticket. Please keep in mind that this deal is only available till March 15th, 2022.

MSI Stealth GS77/66

The MSI Stealth GS77/66 is a thin-and-light high-performance gaming laptop with a thickness of little under 21mm. The laptop is available in a new core black colour and features a zinc alloy hinge. The laptop also features a big touchpad and can charge by USB PD at up to 100W.

MSI Raider GE 76/66

The MSI Raider GE 76 and GE 66 are high-performance gaming laptops with up to RTX 3080 Ti graphics that can use up to 220W of power in OverBoost mode, making the MSI Raider GE 76 one of the most powerful gaming laptops available in India.

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition is a limited edition release created in partnership with Ubisoft. This laptop has a distinctive paint job and up to an Intel Core i7 CPU. It also comes with a special version of the Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition game.

MSI Pulse GL 76/66

Maarten Verhoeven created the MSI Pulse GL 76/66, which incorporates titanium power armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army. Cooler Boost 5 is used on the laptop, which is believed to boost airflow by 15% and keep the laptop cool.

MSI Katana GF76/66

“Dragon Power” inspired the MSI Katana GF76/66. This laptop boasts a one-of-a-kind keyboard with 1.7mm key travel and Cooler Boost 5.

Little bit about MSI

MSI is a global leader in gaming, content creation, and artificial intelligence (AIoT) technologies. MSI has a global footprint in over 120 countries, owing to its cutting-edge R&D skills and customer-driven innovation.

Its extensive portfolio of laptops, graphics cards, displays, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and automotive infotainment and telematics systems is well-known worldwide.

