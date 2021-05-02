All New Bluetti EB70 700W Power Station Goes For Its First Sale For The Price Of $399

In the event of a power outage, it is often best to provide a backup power source. Owning a secondary source of power backup, on the other hand, is very common in developed countries where power outages are common. However, power outages in developing countries are very frightening and have resulted in some harrowing experiences, such as in Texas this year.

Bluetti has launched a new EB70 700W power station to address this problem. Following the popularity of the Bluetti EP500/Pro, the company released a smaller power station with the same functionality as the flagship model.

The Bluetti EB70 can provide up to 200 Watts of output power and can be recharged from a variety of sources. It features a 200W foldable compact solar panel, making it an environmentally friendly solar generator.

Bluetti EB70 700W Power Station – Design

The Bluetti EB70 is a small Power Station encased in a fire-resistant ABS + PC material. Steel Gray, Green, and Camine are the three colors available.

The package has a dedicated handle for easy handling and portability. It has four AC outlets, each with a power output of up to 700W and sine wave power. The Bluetti power station is ideal for use while camping or traveling.

Bluetti EB70 700W Power Station – Specification Based On Hardware

Model: Bluetti EB70

Typical Capacity: 716Wh

Output Power: 700W

Wireless Charging: Yes, 15W

USB-C Output: 100W x2(PD3.0)

Peak Power: 1400W

Pure Sine Wave Inverter: Yes

Cell Chemistry: LiFePO4, Up to 2500+ Charge Cycles

Dimensions: 12.6 x 8.5 x 8.7 inch

Weight: 9.7kg

Max Input Power: 200W

Solar Input: 12-28V, up to 200W

Car Charger: Supported

Warranty: 24 months

The Bluetti power station is ideal for camcorders. For longer battery life, the Bluetti EB70 has a 716Wh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack. It has a 2500+ charge cycle capacity.

On the front panel of the EB70 power station, there are several AC/DC sockets. It will power all of your home’s standard air conditioning units.

Aside from that, two 100W USB-C ports are available for charging notebooks and other smart devices. It will allow users to get rid of their bulky and heavy laptop chargers. ping, as well as when driving.

Bluetti EB70 700W Power Station – Flexible Recharging

The Bluetti EB70’s battery can be recharged in a variety of ways. The consumer will recharge the battery in one of the following ways:

200W MPPT Solar Charge – It enables the battery to be completely charged in just 4 hours. It comes with an MPPT solar charge controller with an 8mm input port on its front. These have to be purchased separately.

Using 200W AC Adapter – The battery can also be recharged in under 4 hours using the BundledAC Adapter.

12V24 car Charge – The battery can also be charged via a Cig-Lighter port, which takes 4-8 hours to charge.

Gas Fire generator – Users will usually fill the battery with a gas-fire generator in 4-6 hours.

Bluetti EB70 700W Power Station – Pricing

The Bluetti EB70 Power Storage is normally $499, but it will be available for $499 with a coupon code for a limited time.

In terms of power output and capacity, it is the best power station. Visit the official website to learn more about the items.

