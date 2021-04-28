Apple officially reduces the pricing of its Apple Watch Series to $299

If you’ve been hoping for a decent offer on the new Apple Watch, today might be the day — assuming you just chose the all-red edition.

The Apple Watch Series 6 in 40mm format with a red sport band and red alloy case is now $299 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, down from $399.

It’s just $20 more than the $279 Apple Watch SE for a premium smartwatch with marginally faster specifications at $299.

The Series 6 is distinguished by its always-on camera, the capacity to take blood oxygen readings, and the presence of the U1 ultra wideband chip.

Apple’s newest flagship watch has an always-on display as well as new sensors that can monitor blood oxygen levels. Nintendo also reduced the price of its two-pack of NES wireless controllers for the Switch to $42 from $60.

This could be worth picking up if you’re a retro game fan and already have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription (a subscription is needed to even purchase these).

Like Joy-Con, these refresh by slipping into the sides of your Switch. The Switch Lite will run wirelessly, so you’ll have to find a different way to charge them.

Apple Watch Series – Specification And Pricing

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be available on September 18, 2020. The smartwatch has a 1.78-inch Retina LTPO OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 448 x 368 pixels. The device’s panel is shielded by sapphire crystal glass.

It also has a 3D Touch panel, 1000 nits (advertised) peak brightness, and an Always-on display.

Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, and VO2max are among the Apple Watch Series 6 sensors.

There are also natural language commands and dictation (talking mode) built-in. A non-removable Li-Ion battery powers the smartwatch for 18 hours of mixed-use + wireless charging. The Apple S6 processor powers the smartwatch.

