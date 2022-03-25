Alphabet’s Wing Hires CFO as It Expands Drone-Delivery Business

Shannon Nash has been named chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit, expanding the company’s managerial ranks as it aims to expand its drone delivery operations. Wing, which bills itself as the “biggest domestic drone delivery service in the world,” confirmed the decision on Thursday. Nash previously worked as the CFO of Reputation.com Inc., a company that assists businesses with their public image management.

The move follows the appointment of Adam Woodworth, who formerly served as a chief technology officer, as the company’s new chief executive officer. For the time being, the majority of the company’s business is conducted in Australia. It performed over 30,000 deliveries in the country in the first two months of 2022.

Wing is competing with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Air and United Parcel Service Inc. to use flying drones to redefine delivery services. However, the industry is still in its early phases in the United States, where regulators are still developing guidelines for the new technology.

