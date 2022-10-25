Amazon Allows Users to Pay Through Venmo

According to recent reports, Amazon will now be allowing customers to pay through Venmo without facing any kind of hassle. The company claimed that this payment option will be available for select customers from today onwards and will be available for U.S.-based users by Black Friday. Read the entire article to learn more about this new payment option introduced by Amazon.

About the new payment option

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payment said in a statement. The e-commerce platform already offers different payment methods like credit and debit cards from networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner’s Club, and JCB. Customers can use this option by first adding their account. When they are done adding the items to their cart and are ready to pay, they need to select the Venmo option for payment. This will take them to the Venmo app for the payment along with the authentication process that will take place.

