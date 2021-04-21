Amazon Announced Fire TV Cube 4K Streaming Box In India – Great Competitor Call for Apple TV 4K

Amazon launched a Fire TV Cube in the United States in 2019. It has finally taken the flagship streaming box to India after a long wait.

And now, Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in India as well, expanding its Fire TV portfolio in the region. The device has a strong processor and Alexa integration.

It can also offer 4K Ultra HD video at up to 60 frames per second thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Down below you can checkout more details about specifications, features, and pricing for the new Fire TV Cube by Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K – Specification, Features

At IFA 2019, Amazon unveiled the second-generation Fire TV Cube, as well as the Fire TV Edition Soundbar. However, the corporation has just recently agreed to carry the Fire TV Cube to India. The Fire TV Stick is already available in the world.

The Fire TV Cube is powered by an Amlogic S922X Hexa-core processor with a 2.2GHz clock speed. Also, Fire TV Cube is equipped with 2GB of onboard RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

This is claimed to be the finest Fire TV experience ever, with video content up to 4K Ultra HD resolution at 60 frames per second.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is 465 grams and measures 86.1 mm x 86.1 mm x 76.9 mm. There is only one color choice for the streaming box: black. HDMI, Power, Infrared, and micro-USB ports are all included in the streaming box.

HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR10 are also supported by the Fire TV Cuber. The streaming box also has a built-in 1.6-inch (40mm) speaker that supports Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, and HDMI audio pass-through up to 5.1 surround sound.

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac, 8x omnidirectional microphones, Remote with Hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music, and the ability to monitor IR devices such as TVs, soundbars, and so on are among the other functions.

The Fire TV Cube, on the other hand, makes a big comeback with eight microphones for far-field voice control and the ability to control IR-enabled equipment such as TVs, soundbars, cable, and satellite boxes.

Despite being late to the party, the Fire TV Cube is worth your consideration, particularly when compared to the Apple TV 4K.

Although it isn’t as fast as the Apple TV 4K, the Fire TV Cube competes with it on virtually every feature level in a kit that is also more affordable.

There’s also the Alexa skills advantage and ecosystem help to think of. In the coming days, we’ll have a thorough analysis of the Fire TV Cube and Apple TV 4K up on this page.

Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K – Pricing And Availability

In India, the Amazon Fire TV Cube costs Rs. 12,999. This is the second-generation Fire TV Cube (2019), which is now available for $119.99 in the United States.

The Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) is available for purchase on Amazon India from today, April 21.

The streaming box will also be available on other channels in the region, including select Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

A free AmazonBasics HDMI cable is included with the introductory deals.

This streaming box competes with the Apple TV 4K 2021 in terms of Alexa integration, hands-free access, and networking capabilities, as well as 4K streaming.

