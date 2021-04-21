Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Realme Confirms The Launch Of ts New 43 Inches Smart 4K TV, Here Is What You Should Know
The CEO of realme India announced that new realme 43 inches 4K Smart TVs would be available in May. A few days later, the business executive teases one of the TV models set to debut in the country next month. Here are complete details

AvatarAdersh Unni Krishnan
India NewsManufacturingTechTrending
Realme Has Officially Confirms & Teased Its New 43 Inches Smart 4K TV, Here Is What You Should Know

Realme Has Officially Confirms & Teased Its New 43 Inches Smart 4K TV, Here Is What You Should Know

In his most recent tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth pointed at the launch of a new Realme TV in India. The tweet includes a photo of a slide for the “Realme Smart TV 4K.”

Realme Smart TV 4K – Everything You Should Know

Realme Smart TV 4K - Everything You Should Know

Realme Smart TV 4K – Everything You Should Know

This new Realme TV will have a 43-inch screen height, according to the slide.

The Realme Smart TV 4K would, of course, have a 4K resolution as well as smart functionality, as the name suggests. According to the picture of the TV in the slide, it seems to have very thin bezels.

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of realme India and realme Europe, shared a photo on Twitter the other day. This picture appears to be a demo slide for realme Smart TV’s upcoming launch case.

The slide in the image shared by the brand executive reveals the unveiling of the company’s first 43-inch 4K television. The name of this television will be realme Smart TV 4K 43”. According to the previous trailer, this TV will be available in a variety of sizes, including a 50-inch model.

Realme Smart TV 4K - Everything You Should Know

Image Credits: Twitter Account, Madhav Sheth – Realme India CEO

Regardless, unlike other budget smart TVs, this new realme TV will have a borderless feature. This television may have no bezels on three sides, based on the teaser image.

We don’t have any additional information on the new realme smart televisions. As far as we can see, the current 43-inch realme 4K TV would not largely replace the original 43-inch FHD TV.

That’s because the 43-inch variant is now available for just $23,999 ($318). Due to the rise in TV panel costs, no organization will be able to release a 4K TV at this price.

Madhav Sheth hinted last week, in response to a tweet, that the company would launch a 49-inch or 50-inch TV in the Indian market in May.

Realme could release both the 43-inch 4K TV and the 49-inch/50-inch TV at the same time.

Must Read: Sony Looks Set To Announce ‘Playstation Plus Video Pass’.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend