Realme Confirms The Launch Of ts New 43 Inches Smart 4K TV, Here Is What You Should Know

In his most recent tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth pointed at the launch of a new Realme TV in India. The tweet includes a photo of a slide for the “Realme Smart TV 4K.”

Realme Smart TV 4K – Everything You Should Know

This new Realme TV will have a 43-inch screen height, according to the slide.

The Realme Smart TV 4K would, of course, have a 4K resolution as well as smart functionality, as the name suggests. According to the picture of the TV in the slide, it seems to have very thin bezels.

The next launch speech is quite interesting this time. Tell me your expectations from our next #realmeSmartTV. pic.twitter.com/1aH4sXqcqO — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 20, 2021

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of realme India and realme Europe, shared a photo on Twitter the other day. This picture appears to be a demo slide for realme Smart TV’s upcoming launch case.

The slide in the image shared by the brand executive reveals the unveiling of the company’s first 43-inch 4K television. The name of this television will be realme Smart TV 4K 43”. According to the previous trailer, this TV will be available in a variety of sizes, including a 50-inch model.

Regardless, unlike other budget smart TVs, this new realme TV will have a borderless feature. This television may have no bezels on three sides, based on the teaser image.

We don’t have any additional information on the new realme smart televisions. As far as we can see, the current 43-inch realme 4K TV would not largely replace the original 43-inch FHD TV.

That’s because the 43-inch variant is now available for just $23,999 ($318). Due to the rise in TV panel costs, no organization will be able to release a 4K TV at this price.

Hi Sir, I am planning to buy a TV from a long time and I wanted to buy 55" but my wall is not that big. I feel 43 is too small.☹️

Can you guys make a TV in 49 or 50 inch with home theatre experience? That would be perfect for my wall and I would be the first person to buy it😍 — Jagdish Malik (@JagdishMalik12) April 15, 2021

Madhav Sheth hinted last week, in response to a tweet, that the company would launch a 49-inch or 50-inch TV in the Indian market in May.

Realme could release both the 43-inch 4K TV and the 49-inch/50-inch TV at the same time.

