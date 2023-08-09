Amazon Considers Major Investment in Arm’s IPO, Aiming to Boost Chip Designer’s Valuation

Amazon.com Inc. is reportedly engaged in discussions to become a key participant among other tech giants as a primary investor in Arm Ltd.’s forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), as confirmed by an informed source. This strategic move forms part of the preparations for Arm’s IPO, which has the potential to generate up to $10 billion in capital.

Several prominent tech corporations, including Amazon, have reportedly explored opportunities to support Arm’s IPO, expected to take place next month, as divulged by an undisclosed individual familiar with the situation. The source requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the talks. In addition to Amazon, Arm has also engaged in talks with Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. concerning potential participation in the IPO. While Amazon and Arm have refrained from offering official statements on the matter, prior reports by Reuters have hinted at the ongoing discussions with Amazon.

Owned by SoftBank Group Corp., Arm stands poised for what could arguably be one of the most significant tech IPOs of the year. Extensive negotiations have been undertaken with some of Arm’s primary customers to secure their involvement in the offering, a development previously reported by Bloomberg. Amazon, given its expansive Web Services sector, represents a substantial client base for Arm. The company has demonstrated a preference for Arm-designed chips, recognizing their economic efficiency. Impressively, the technology has garnered adoption by a staggering 40,000 Amazon customers.

Recent reports by Bloomberg have indicated that Arm is targeting an IPO valuation ranging between $60 billion and $70 billion, with a projected launch as early as September. This valuation strategy is rooted in the burgeoning popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The IPO’s roadshow is anticipated to commence during the first week of the upcoming month, with IPO pricing slated for the ensuing week, in accordance with a source acquainted with the matter. SoftBank Group Corp. acquired Arm in 2016 through a transaction valued at $32 billion.

The current year has witnessed an extraordinary surge in chip valuations, particularly for enterprises engaged in the AI equipment domain. Nvidia, renowned for its production of AI accelerators, has realized over a threefold increase in its share value within this period. Notably, Nvidia had previously intended to acquire Arm but faced regulatory obstacles, forcing the company to abandon the purchase last year. In response, SoftBank Group Corp., led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, pivoted towards the Arm IPO as an alternative avenue for unlocking the company’s potential.

Should Arm’s IPO achieve the high end of its projected valuation range, it would emerge as the largest tech IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s offering in 2014 and Meta Platforms Inc.’s (previously Facebook Inc.) IPO in 2012. This milestone is expected to transpire amidst a subdued IPO landscape characterized by economic uncertainty and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Amazon, a firm that integrates Arm designs within its Graviton server processors, has presented an alternative to conventional data-center chips furnished by Intel. Over time, Amazon has successfully introduced multiple generations of Graviton and diverse chip models leveraging Arm’s technology.

Rene Haas, Chief Executive Officer of Arm, is resolute in his aspiration to carve a larger niche within the data center market. This ambition aligns with the motivations of potential IPO investors. Arm’s chip designs are currently pervasive in smartphones and various other sectors where power efficiency and minimal energy consumption are pivotal criteria.

In a dynamic landscape of surging chip valuations, Amazon’s consideration to invest in Arm’s IPO highlights the industry’s evolving trends. As Arm aims for a substantial valuation in its IPO, Amazon’s potential involvement further underscores the significance of efficient chip designs, especially in data centers, setting the stage for a groundbreaking tech IPO.

Comments

comments