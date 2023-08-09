Author Alleges Unauthorized Film Adaptation: Tetris and Apple Face Lawsuit Over 22 Similar Elements

Dan Ackerman, the esteemed editor-in-chief of the renowned tech publication Gizmodo, has recently taken a bold legal step by filing a lawsuit against none other than tech giant Apple and The Tetris Company. The allegation at the heart of this legal battle is quite intriguing – it revolves around the purported adaptation of Ackerman’s very own book centred around the iconic video game Tetris into an upcoming movie. What adds a layer of complexity to this matter is Ackerman’s claim that this adaptation has taken place without his explicit permission.

The legal saga unfolds in the chambers of a New York district court, where Ackerman has chosen to raise his concerns and seek rightful recourse. At the crux of his legal entreaty lies a demand that may raise some eyebrows – a request for damages amounting to a substantial 6% slice of the film’s staggering $80 million production budget. This quantifies to an eye-catching sum of $4.8 million, a figure Ackerman contends represents his due compensation for what he perceives as an unauthorized cinematic transformation of his literary work.

Delving into the details, Ackerman’s book, a testament to the enduring allure and influence of the video game phenomenon Tetris, has evidently struck a chord with audiences. Yet, the narrative has taken an unexpected twist as he finds himself embroiled in a battle against Apple, a tech colossus renowned for its innovative strides, and The Tetris Company, custodians of the beloved video game franchise.

A Clash of Creative Rights and Adaptation

While the lawsuit continues to unfurl in the hallowed halls of justice, it raises thought-provoking questions about intellectual property rights, creative ownership, and the intricate interplay between literary expression and cinematic adaptation. The outcome of this legal tussle could potentially set a precedent with far-reaching implications for the entertainment industry and beyond. He claims “Tetris” — the film released in March starring Taron Egerton — utilizes the same characters, plot, and underlying themes as his 2016 book “The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized the World.”

The lawsuit alleges that Ackerman’s team sent his book to The Tetris Company’s PR firm. This book was then passed on to Tetris CEO Maya Rogers, who used it as the basis for the film’s screenplay. As Ackerman explored the possibility of obtaining licenses for adapting his book into film and TV projects, Tetris responded with a “strongly worded Cease and Desist letter” through his agent. This letter not only threatened legal action but also denied the opportunity to license the video game’s intellectual property, as stated in the lawsuit.

Tetris Lawsuit Alleges Connection to Ackerman’s Book Amid Cold War Intrigue

The assertion that “Tetris” drew inspiration from Ackerman’s book is rooted in a conspicuous parallel centred around the theme of Cold War intrigue, with a pronounced emphasis on the involvement of the Russian government entity ELORG.

In the lawsuit, a comprehensive list of 22 resemblances between the book and the film is presented as evidence. Notably, a distinctive narrative twist is highlighted, wherein Henk’s guide throughout his sojourn in the USSR is ultimately unveiled as an undercover KGB operative.

Further scrutiny reveals that a specific dialogue exchange in the movie appears to have been directly lifted from Ackerman’s interview with Alexey Pajitnov, the mastermind behind the game. Additionally, a pivotal scene portraying the pivotal moment of Tetris being paired with the iconic Game Boy appears to have been adapted from Ackerman’s narrative, albeit with subtle rephrasing, as outlined in the formal legal complaint. Curiously, neither Apple nor The Tetris Company has as yet issued a response to Insider’s inquiry. The request was dispatched during non-traditional US working hours, contributing to the delay in obtaining a potential comment from either party.

