Amazon denies “Funding” such company engaged in illegal activities

Amazon, a major online retailer, refuted claims that it had helped a group involved in illegal religious conversion in the Northeast.

Talking about the US-based ecommerce major, he said “Amazon India does not have any relationship with All India Mission or its affiliates nor does the Amazon Smile program operate on the Amazon India marketplace.”

The statement follows claims made on Twitter that a portion of Amazon customers purchases is donated to the All India Mission. Twitter users stated that All India Mission engaged in the illegal religious conversion of underprivileged youngsters in Northeast India under the disguise of being a “evangelical missionary organisation.”

CEO of Amazon India commented over the matter

Amit Agarwal, the CEO of Amazon India and a senior vice president globally, was called to testify before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on November 1 to address the allegations. In September 2022, the NCPCR also sent a notification to Amazon India over the same problem.

The NCPCR asked Amazon India in a letter to investigate into the situation and provide specific information on All India Mission and other orphanages funded by the business.

Following the issued summons, the commission said, “Further, it was requested that you submit an action taken report, within seven days. However, no reply has been received from your good offices in the matter so far.”

Since the AmazonSmile programme does not run on the main website, Amazon said consumers might opt to donate to a charity of their choice in locations where it did. The business also stated that none of the charities taking part in the campaign were supported by its charitable programme.

“How can @amazon so openly support such illegal conversions in India? Govt should enquire!” tweeted TV Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, calling the reports shocking.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Amazon India has interacted with religious issues in the nation. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi filed a complaint against the e-commerce company in Bengaluru in August regarding a vendor selling offensive caricatures of Hindu deities.

In FY22, Amazon’s marketplace division’s net loss decreased by 23% to INR 3,649.2 Cr from INR 4,748.1 Cr in FY21. But in FY22, Amazon Pay India’s loss increased by nearly 15% to INR 1,740.8 Cr.

All India Mission: What Is It?

All India Mission is still included in the AmazonSmile programme despite the issue. The organisation claims to have its headquarters in Olathe, a suburb of Kansas, a US state.

Inc42 was unable to access the organization’s website via the standard method since it only allows users in India to view it, however the site was accessible when using a VPN.

According to the website of All India Mission, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are home to more than 450 churches. The organisation has so far converted 25,000 people in the Northeast, according to the website.

The organisation claims to be constructing churches throughout the Northeast and other parts of the nation and offers a number of donation options ranging from $80 (INR 6,618) to $20,000 (INR 16,54,556).