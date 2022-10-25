How to beat giovanni october 2022

Group Go Rocket’s Giovanni is extreme rivalry in Pokemon Go, so it is crucial to know the right counters. During the Pokemon Go Fight Weekend occasion, Giovanni’s setup of Pokemon changed around by and by, with another list of strong adversaries to beat.
Subsequent to doing combating with the Kanto area’s Amazing bird triplet in mid 2021, Giovanni presently has Shadow Latios in his arrangement. We will separate all that we are familiar his program, shortcomings, and the best counters to take you to triumph.
The most effective method to BEAT GIOVANNI IN POKEMON GO
You should overcome the beneath setup to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go during October 2022:
Arrangement one:
- Persian
Arrangement two:
- Nidoking
- Machamp
- Rhyperior
Arrangement three:
- Latios
This is the finished arrangement for the Group Rocket pioneer and it comes politeness of Leekduck.
SHADOW LATIOS Shortcoming
Shadow Latios is a Mythical serpent and Clairvoyant sort animal with equivalent shortcoming to Mess with, Phantom, Ice, Winged serpent, Dull, and Pixie assaults.
Appropriate counters to take advantage of its shortcoming to the above attacks incorporate Rayquaz, Darkrai, and Salame. You could likewise utilize pocket beasts Zekrom and Garchomp.
In any case, before you experience Shadow Latios, you should beat Persian and the remainder of the Group Rocket manager’s setup.
POKEMON GO GIOVANNI OCTOBER 2022 COUNTERS
The following is a rundown of counters to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go during October 2022:
- Persian – feeble to Battling:
- Lucario – Counter, Atmosphere Circle
- Conkeldurr – Dynamic Punch, Counter
- Machamp – Counter, Powerful Punch
- Breloom – Counter, Powerful Punch
- Heracross – Counter, Close Battle
- Nidoking – feeble to Ground, Water, Clairvoyant, Ice:
- Excadrill – Mud Shot, Drill Run
- Garchomp – Mud Shot, Sand Burial place
- Kyogre – Cascade, Surf
- Rhyperior – Mud Slap, Surf
- Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Gun
- Empoleon – Cascade, Hydro Cannon
- Machamp – powerless to Flying, Mystic, Pixie:
- Mewtwo – Disarray, Psystrike
- Moltres – Wing Assault, Sky Assault
- Espeon – Disarray, Mystic
- Metagross – Harmony Headbutt, Mystic
- Gyarados – powerless to Electric, Rock:
- Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderclap
- Luxary – Flash, Wild Charge
- Pachirisu – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch
- Probopass – Flash, Rock Slide, Thunderclap
- Rhyperior – feeble to Water, Grass, Battling, Ground, Steel, Ice:
- Venusaur – Plant Whip, Free for all Plant
- Kyogre – Cascade, Surf
- Swampert – Water Weapon, Hydro Gun
- Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Bunch
- Empoleon – Cascade, Hydro Cannon
Shadow Latios – powerless to Mess with, Apparition, Ice, Mythical beast, Dim, and Pixie:
- Salame – Winged serpent Tail, Shock
- Houndoom – Growl, Injustice
- Rayquaza – Winged serpent Tail, Shock
- Zekrom – Winged serpent Breath, Shock
- Garchomp – Winged serpent Tail, Shock
- Darkrai – Growl, Dim Ball
- Tyranitar – Nibble, Crunch
- Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball