How to beat giovanni october 2022

Group Go Rocket’s Giovanni is extreme rivalry in Pokemon Go, so it is crucial to know the right counters. During the Pokemon Go Fight Weekend occasion, Giovanni’s setup of Pokemon changed around by and by, with another list of strong adversaries to beat.

Subsequent to doing combating with the Kanto area’s Amazing bird triplet in mid 2021, Giovanni presently has Shadow Latios in his arrangement. We will separate all that we are familiar his program, shortcomings, and the best counters to take you to triumph.

The most effective method to BEAT GIOVANNI IN POKEMON GO

You should overcome the beneath setup to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go during October 2022:

Arrangement one:

Persian

Arrangement two:

Nidoking

Machamp

Rhyperior

Arrangement three:

Latios

This is the finished arrangement for the Group Rocket pioneer and it comes politeness of Leekduck.

SHADOW LATIOS Shortcoming

Shadow Latios is a Mythical serpent and Clairvoyant sort animal with equivalent shortcoming to Mess with, Phantom, Ice, Winged serpent, Dull, and Pixie assaults.

Appropriate counters to take advantage of its shortcoming to the above attacks incorporate Rayquaz, Darkrai, and Salame. You could likewise utilize pocket beasts Zekrom and Garchomp.

In any case, before you experience Shadow Latios, you should beat Persian and the remainder of the Group Rocket manager’s setup.

POKEMON GO GIOVANNI OCTOBER 2022 COUNTERS

The following is a rundown of counters to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go during October 2022:

Persian – feeble to Battling:

Lucario – Counter, Atmosphere Circle

Conkeldurr – Dynamic Punch, Counter

Machamp – Counter, Powerful Punch

Breloom – Counter, Powerful Punch

Heracross – Counter, Close Battle

Nidoking – feeble to Ground, Water, Clairvoyant, Ice:

Excadrill – Mud Shot, Drill Run

Garchomp – Mud Shot, Sand Burial place

Kyogre – Cascade, Surf

Rhyperior – Mud Slap, Surf

Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Gun

Empoleon – Cascade, Hydro Cannon

Machamp – powerless to Flying, Mystic, Pixie:

Mewtwo – Disarray, Psystrike

Moltres – Wing Assault, Sky Assault

Espeon – Disarray, Mystic

Metagross – Harmony Headbutt, Mystic

Gyarados – powerless to Electric, Rock:

Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderclap

Luxary – Flash, Wild Charge

Pachirisu – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch

Probopass – Flash, Rock Slide, Thunderclap

Rhyperior – feeble to Water, Grass, Battling, Ground, Steel, Ice:

Venusaur – Plant Whip, Free for all Plant

Kyogre – Cascade, Surf

Swampert – Water Weapon, Hydro Gun

Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Bunch

Empoleon – Cascade, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Latios – powerless to Mess with, Apparition, Ice, Mythical beast, Dim, and Pixie: