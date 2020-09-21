AMAZON GRAND GAMING DAYS SALE: AMAZING OFFERS & GREAT DISCOUNTS

Amazon India is offering great discounts and some amazing deals especially for the love of games. Gamers are all excited to be a buying their gaming laptops, monitors, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs, headphones and much more from the Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days Sale.

The Sale is live till 21st September 2020 so hurry and grab your deals today.

The e-commerce platform is including brands like Sony, Alienware, GIGABYTE, Dell, Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo etc. in their grand sale.

In this Grand Gaming Sale by the company, the customers can avail no-cost EMI options with several exchange-offers to cut the price a little more. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank and they are offering an additional 10% discount if the customer uses an ICICI Debit Card at the time of purchase.

Here are some of the most popular gaming items that are available at a discounted price on the Grand Gaming Days Sale:

GAMING LAPTOPS:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 will be available at Rs. 64,990. It sports a 15.6-inch display with Intel Core i5 (9th generation) 9300H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 4GB of RAM, Acer CoolBoost technology with twin fans. A complete powerhouse for any game.

will be available at Rs. 64,990. It sports a 15.6-inch display with Intel Core i5 (9th generation) 9300H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 4GB of RAM, Acer CoolBoost technology with twin fans. A complete powerhouse for any game. Lenovo Legion 5i laptop will be available at Rs. 75,990. This gaming laptop is packed with an Intel Core i5 (10th generation)10300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 4GB GDDR6 graphics card and an enormous 15.6-inch display.

Gaming Monitor:

LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor for the best gaming experience in true HD. This monitor features LG’s flicker-free technology and a high refresh rate of 75Hz. This monitor comes with an Ultra HD 4K display resolution which matches like no other and serves the best experience a gamer can ever have. Additional features in this monitor include a gaming mode, dynamic action synchronization and a black stabilizer.

Gaming Consoles + Accessories:

Xbox One C Cyberpunk 2077 1TB Limited Edition Bundle: This unique console features an amazing half natural and half cyber enhancement design based on Johnny Silverhand, a CyberPunk character- Shout-out to all the fans!

This console is available on the Grand Gaming Sale at Rs. 47,989 only.

Alienware Stereo Gaming headset: Sound and audio are very important for immersive gaming experience and every hardcore gamer craves for a good headset that can enhance his focus. Alienware offers this custom-tuned headset with 50mm 20Hz to 40HKHz drivers for a 3D High-Resolution experience with the signature Alienware audio. This console is available for Rs. 6,999 on Amazon’s Sale.

Lockdown has been hard and since this day, there are a lot of people not going out as a precautionary measure. Gaming can be a really fun pass time and there is no better place than Amazon’s Grand Gaming Sale to buy out your first gaming setup or even upgrading it if you had it previously.

Enjoy with your friends and family because your gaming skills are getting better with every new purchase.