Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Best deals on the latest Smart television 

This sale was set on the occasion of the Rakhsha Bandhan and the Independence Day celebration in India. However, Amazon promises to provide discounts on various products, including electronic products and more, and this also includes a range of Smart Tv series. However, if you’re looking for a smart television upgrade then this will be the best time for you to go with an upgrade.

Smart TVs coming from various popular brands including Sony,y Xiaomi, Redmi, and even OnePlus will be getting a major price slash cutting down the price by 60%. Unbelievable right? Here is the list of deals you can grab for this Festival Sale offered by Amazon.

Deals on Smart TVs for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

E-commerce giant promises to provide price slash on various smart Tv coming from various popular brands. Price slash will be provided to Televisions starting from Budget series going all the way up till flagship level Premium smart Tv series too.

Vu 126 Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV

Rs. 19,999

Vu is coming with its flagship range of premium 4K TV coming with a massive 50-inches screen and supporting 4K resolution. There are many entertainment services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video support too. The smart television will get a price slash by 30%.

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV

Rs.16,990

If you have a lower budget which is less than 17,000 then this new Tv by LG can be a great choice for you to go with. The smart Tv is coming from LG which is quite reputed for bringing television series. The smart Tv comes with HD Ready support, so you don’t get a FULL HD resolution display, and it supports a 50-hertz refresh rate too. This is among the best sellers TV from LG which comes with the latest features including Wi-Fi Connectivity and more.

OnePlus Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Rs. 32,999

When it comes to providing the best premium television series, OnePlus has been a great choice to go with. The television series comes with the support for high Ultra Hd resolution support (4K), Bezel-less design language, and also latest Wi-Fi Connectivity feature too. For OnePlus TVs, you will get discounts up to 28%.

TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV

Rs. 19.990

There are also many products coming from TCL. This time we will get to see the TCL’s 40-inches FUll HD Certified Android R smart LED to get a price slash. The smart TV will feature 2 HDMI ports and Blue Ray gaming console support too. For the sale, you will get to see a major discount.

Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Rs. 43,990

Sony has been among the leading brands coming with a various range of Smart TVs. For this time, we will get to see Sony’s Google TV KD-43X74K series TV to get a price slash by 31% on Amazon. The smart Tv comes with the support of a powerful X1 4K chipset which will help in providing a noise-free experience.