OnePlus 10T 5G to get a price slash by Rs. 8,000 for this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is back now! There are a lot of products ranging from electronics going all the way to appliances and fashion products will be going on sale. However, if you have your eyes for a flagship upgrade then you can go with this new flagship by OnePlus which is the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 10T 5G to get a price slash by Rs. 8,000

The E-commerce giant is promising towards providing better deals by offering extra discounts on this flagship. The smartphone will reportedly get a price slash by Rs. 8,000. An e-Trailer was revealed which showcases the smartphone to come for the pricing of Rs. 49,999. Although the smartphone will be getting a price slash of Rs. 8,000 you will also get an add-on price slash with banks’ offers.

Also, Amazon is offering an extra instant price slash of up to Rs. 5,000 which is applicable for both Credit and Debit card holders from ICICI Bank, and you will be getting an extra discount on EMI transactions as well. This same offer is also availed for SBI Bank users. Adding more, here you will be getting an extra discount of Rs. 3,000 in the form of an exchange bonus for exchanging any of your Android or iOS smartphones for the sale.

What does the smartphone feature?

Many such features make this flagship a great choice for many. The smartphone will be coming with a bigger 6.7-inches screen which will be supporting FULL HD+ resolution too and the display type is Fluid AMOLED. There are many such display features including LTPO support and a protection layer of cornering Gorilla Glass 5. The flagship grade display supports a 120hz faster refresh rate too.

Talking more about the hardware side, the smartphone will be coming with the power of flagship level Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset., which is a powerful octa-core 5G supporting chipset. Again, the faster processor is combined with a powerful yet faster RAM, so here you get the 16GB of RAM with the configuration of LPDDR5 support. The smartphone also comes with a flagship-level camera, where you get a major 50MP camera sensor which is Sony IMX 769 hardware, and is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP Macro camera sensor too.

On the battery side, the smartphone comes with a bigger 4,800 mAh battery and comes with the latest and faster 150W watts of faster wired charging which promises to charge up the smartphone from 0% t full change in just 19 minutes.