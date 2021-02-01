Amazon India adds Kannada to the list of supported languages

Jeff Bezos’ owned Amazon has always been a seller centric company that aims to provide its services across multiple sectors and industries. The company runs on the likes of sellers and India being a diversified nation with different cultures, different languages and different consumer behaviours, Amazon India has added multiple features including vernacular support to onboard new sellers from across the country, considering that language is a prominent barrier for e-commerce and business in India.

Having said that, Amazon India has recently expanded its vernacular support to ease registering and selling on the e-commerce marketplace with the inclusion of Kannada as a language. The company has now enabled account management services and video-based initiatives in Kannada language which will benefit more than 35,000 Amazon sellers across the country, according to the company.

As mentioned in a report by Financial Express, Amazon India will certainly onboard lakhs of new sellers with the inclusion of regional languages such as Kannada. However, the new target market for the company after the inclusion of this new language include Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Kalaburgi, according to Amazon India.

It is indeed true that language has been a prominent barrier for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, especially when it comes to doing business and evidently with the inclusion of regional languages support by Amazon and other companies, tapping into newer markets and engaging with a whole different set of consumers become a viable option.

Furthermore, Amazon has also extended its vernacular support in Alexa that properly understands different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada among several others.

Last year around the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company added Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam to its list of supported languages in its mobile application and subsequently witnessed over 50,000 new sellers sign up to the online e-commerce marketplace, as mentioned in a report by Financial Express.

This clearly shows that India is a combination of multiple nuclear markets that have to be tapped through efforts. Adding vernacular support for these local nuclear markets gives MSMEs an advantage to engage with a newer set of consumers. The new language added will now support the company’s order management, inventory management and performance analytics.

As mentioned in a report by Financial Express, Amazon moves to enable more Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to embrace the e-commerce sector, it remains committed to strengthening its Vernacular, Voice (Alexa) and Video-based initiatives, says Pranav Bhasin, Director, Seller Experience at Amazon India.