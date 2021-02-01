Google Chrome is one of the most popular and efficient web browsers of all time and one of its best features- Tab grouping is now available for Android users on the Google Chrome mobile app.

When you are in a 100% work mode and have multiple tabs open on your browser, it can be a clutter. Google Chrome now allows users to open tabs in grid mode instead of stacked layers which makes your digital workspace a little more organised. Tab grouping is one of the best features of the Google Chrome browser which is now available on the browser’s mobile app.

Update your Google Chrome mobile app to enable tab grouping on your mobile browser.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the new grid layout is automatically enabled for users who are previously using Google Chrome on their Android devices. For those of you who can’t see the new tab layout, even after update must go to settings and manually enable the feature.

Now, once the new grid layout is visible and running, users can stack tabs on top of one another in groups through a simple drag and drop action. Having more than one tab on a stack will automatically create a group. In case you did not use the drag and drop action to stack your tab under any of these groups that you have created, then the new window will open within the currently active tab group.

The new grid layout is a very helpful tool which allows you not to scroll up and down to find the desired tab on your Google Chrome browser. This layout will allow users to view multiple tabs on a single screen in groups, allowing you to choose the tab that you wish to open without the continuous scrolling.

However, the update is getting highlighted because it has just arrived for Android users on their devices, but iOS users have been enjoying this new grid view for quite some time now. This feature makes your digital workspace, less cluttered and more organised.

Users can also turn off this new grid layout manually by going to settings. Chrome desktop has been successfully running this feature since last year, iOS devices have also been running this feature on iPhone devices and finally, the update is rolling out on Android devices as well.

It is important to note that Android version of this feature still misses on several functions from Google Chrome Desktop version such as renaming tab groups or assigning colours to them but it will eventually be introduced with a software update, says analysts.