Communication is an integral part of our lives. However, what if cost becomes a roadblock to unhindered communication. Are you someone seeking out ways to get around the insanely expensive international calls? After all, distance and heavy costs shouldn’t be the reason for you to keep in touch with your loved ones. Then what will you do to make this possible in a way that ensures that your wallet isn’t drained too much? Worry not. Because we have got you covered. You might be in for a surprise when we say that it is quite possible to place international calls absolutely free of cost. Yes, you heard it right. Because as the old saying goes, where there is a will, there is a way. Read along to know more about that way.

How To Make Free International Calls?

Education, jobs, and even wanderlust make us move from one place to another. However, that doesn’t mean that expensive phone bills are going to haunt and taunt you for the rest of your lives. Because there indeed is a way to make free international calls.

The best way forward to make cheap international calls on a regular basis would be to get a mobile bundle. In fact, getting international SIM cards at cheap rates is not a Herculean task. Here is a list of a couple of the best international SIM providers. take a note because it might prove helpful.

1. Lycamobile

The top player when it comes to international SIMs. And the highlight is that you get a SIM absolutely free of cost. After this, you can top up credit when necessary using PAYG, or choose their international bundles. While choosing a plan, ensure that their list includes the region you are calling. You don’t want to waste money because you didn’t pay enough attention.

2.O2

O2 is yet another international SIM that lets you make international calls in a cost-effective way. Since their bundles last only for thirty days, you can either renew or cancel them as and when you like. However, there is a small catch to this. The bundles give you only a set number of minutes to make the call. Similar international SIM providers are Lebara and EE. You have options to choose from after all. Go for the bundle that suits your purpose best.

We live in a world where technology is shaping and reshaping life. And one advantage of such a world is that it has added a degree of convenience to our lives. Nowadays you have a long list of apps that will let you make free online calls like Skype, FaceTime, and WhatsApp to name a few. As long as you have a decent internet connection, you don’t have to worry about expensive international phone calls.