Amazon is Being Sued for Selling an Obscene Radha-Krishna Painting.

Boycott As the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling ‘obscene’ paintings of Radha-Krishna, Amazon began to trend on Twitter. The organisation claimed that a document urging action against the e-commerce behemoth was delivered to the Subramanya Nagar police station in Bengaluru. According to the organisation, the painting was also included as part of the Janmashtami sale on Exotic India’s website. August 18 and 19 were designated as Janmashtami.

“Unreliable Amazon is continually disrespecting India’s national, religious, and deity symbols and deities! India must adopt a combative attitude in order to prevent @amazonIN from engaging in such actions! “a leader of the Hindu Janajagruti tweeted.

Regarding the scandal, Amazon has not yet released a statement.

Amazon has faced criticism before for supposedly “hurting” Indian sentiment on many occasions. 2019 saw the filing of a lawsuit against it for selling Hindu god-themed rugs and toilet seat coverings on its US website. It received flak last year for selling bikinis on the Canada website in the colours of the Karnataka flag and insignia.