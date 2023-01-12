Amazon is unable to overturn the unionization vote at the Staten Island warehouse

Cornele Overstreet, a regional director with the National Labor Relations Board, has yet to be persuaded by Amazon to overturn the JFK8 workers decision to vote in favour of unionization. Remember that in April 2022, workers at the JFK8 facility in Staten Island decided to form a union by a vote of 2,350-1,912 to make it the first unionized Amazon warehouse.

At the time, Amazon expressed its “disappointment” with the outcome and disputed the vote, claiming that the NLRB had exerted “inappropriate and undue influence.” The Wall Street Journal reports that the online store also charged Amazon Labor Union organizers with intimidating workers into supporting unionization.

However, Overstreet has decided that the corporation could not provide enough evidence of improper behaviour to invalidate the election’s results. He concurred with the labor board hearing officer’s recommendation to uphold the union vote made by JFK8 in September.

Christian Smalls, the president of ALU, tweeted his joy at being “certified by Region 28 NLRB.” A contract might only be signed, he continued, when the union “beat [Amazon] fair and square” and tagged Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon.

According to ALU, Amazon’s appeal was a stalling attempt to put off negotiations over workers’ demands, as The Journal points out. Additionally, it appears that the business has no plans to back down: Amazon will appeal once more and take the matter before the NLRB’s board in Washington, according to a spokeswoman.

Amazon would not give up on its legal claims

Jassy asserted that the matter “has a real possibility to end up in federal court” because it is “probably unlikely the NLRB is going to rule against itself,” according to CNBC.

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, stated in a late November interview at The New York Times DealBook conference that the business would not give up on its legal claims and that the struggle was “far from over.”

The judge’s decision effectively informed Amazon that it could not discharge staff members for participating in legally protected activities like protesting unsafe working conditions or union organising. Throughout the first week of December, Amazon representatives repeatedly recited the judge’s order to JFK8 employees.