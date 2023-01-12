Due to problems with internet tracking, France fines TikTok $5.4 million

On Thursday, TikTok was fined 5 million euros ($5.4 million) by France. It was for handling “cookies,” the online tracking technology, improperly. The ByteDance-owned company claims that it has now fixed the issue.

The service’s more widely used smartphone applications were not included in the French data protection authority CNIL’s investigation, which primarily focused on the website tiktok.com.

The CNIL discovered that users of tiktok.com found it easier to reject internet trackers than to accept them. Additionally, the authority found that internet users needed to be adequately notified about TikTok’s usage of cookies.

A TikTok spokeswoman said, “These findings relate to past practices that we addressed last year, including making it easier to reject non-essential cookies and providing additional information about the purposes of certain cookies.”

“The CNIL itself highlighted our cooperation during the course of the investigation, and user privacy remains a top priority for TikTok,” the spokesperson added. According to regulations from the European Union, websites must expressly request internet users’ permission before using cookies, which are little data files saved when a user is browsing the Web. The regulations of the EU state that they must also make it simple to reject them.

According to an internal document acquired by NBC News, the US House of Representatives previously ordered workers to remove TikTok from any House-issued mobile phones. The chief administrative officer of the House, Catherine L. Szpindor, is said to have issued the instruction. The instruction forbids further downloads of the well-known social media app on House-provided devices.

Now more countries are banning TikTok

The order comes after numerous prior attempts to limit TikTok usage in the US due to concerns. Concerns that the Chinese government would use the app to monitor and spy on US citizens. TikTok is considered to be a “high risk to users” by the CAO’s Office of Cybersecurity. However, Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, does not disclose how it manages user data. The memo stated that “house staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices,” the memo said. “If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it.”

The number of states that have outlawed the short-form video app TikTok on government-owned smartphones is growing. As now New Jersey and Ohio have joined the list.

Simultaneously on Monday, New Jersey announced its prohibition. On Sunday, just after being sworn in for a second term, Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, signed an executive order.

The federal government raised concerns about national security as early as 2018. Moreover, President Trump attempted to outlaw the app but could not do so due to legal challenges.

Through organisations like The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). TikTok has been negotiating with the American government to keep functioning in the nation.