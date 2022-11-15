Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic

On Tuesday, Amazon launched its own Amazon clinic which is a virtual platform where patients can connect online with healthcare providers to help treat 20 common ailments like allergies, skin conditions, hair fall and birth control, etc.

Amazon already runs Amazon Pharmacy. The company said that the new service will operate in 32 states with customers seeking treatment and healthcare services, months after it agreed to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion. The service however will not provide health insurance and costs will depend upon the customers.

Amazon has for many years wished to expand its healthcare services. To fulfill that wish, it bought the online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price comparison site, that later launched as Amazon Pharmacy. This site lets users buy over-the-counter medicines via Prime memberships.

The online dealer first showed virtual supervision visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before delivering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand. However, they plan to close down by the end of this year.

The organization is also waiting to shut down its $3.49 billion contract to buy One Medical, as it seeks to boost its virtual healthcare and add brick-and-mortar doctors’ offices for the first time.

About Amazon:

Amazon.com Inc. is a multinational technology company that has various types of products from e-commerce, cloud computing, and online advertising to online healthcare. It was founded by the former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. The present CEO of Amazon is Andy Jassy who started the CEO post on 5 July 1994. It has a total revenue of 46,980 Crores as of 2021.

Amazon Clinic:

It is an online message-based healthcare service that offers treatments for 20 “common health conditions” like allergies, dandruff, hair loss, birth control, acne, and erectile dysfunction.

It requires users to select the condition of the health problems and treatment they require and then choose a preferred health service provider from the list of certified and licensed online health providers. A personalized plan of treatment will be provided to the patient via that platform.

Amazon Pharmacy:

Amazon Pharmacy is an online pharmacy by Amazon which is a subsidiary like many other products. It is only available in the U.S. It is a step to promote their health care business to broader their business.

The company offers free two-day home delivery which is the same as the Amazon e-commerce store and is included in Amazon Prime subscription. It was named Pollack in June 2018 for $753 million and later in November 2019 it changed the name and rebranded as Amazon Pharmacy.

One Medical:

1Life Healthcare Inc is doing business as One Medical. It is San Francisco-based healthcare clinic. It is a membership based health care service with in-person care and online resources that include a mobile app. It was founded by the former CEO Tom Lee in 2007.

It has clinics in more than 72 places in the U.S. including 29 in San Francisco. Amir Rubin, the present CEO took the post in 2017. It has a revenue of $623 million as of 2021 and a total asset of $2.63 billion. Amazon Inc. has agreed to acquire One Medical for $3.9 billion in an all-cash deal. Pharmacy chain CVS Health also bid for the company.