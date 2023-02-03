Amazon low Q4 Earnings Show That Retail Can’t Be Propped Up By Cloud Services

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has recently released its earnings report, showing that its retail business can’t be propped up by its cloud services. Despite the impressive growth of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s core retail business has continued to face challenges, including increased competition and rising costs.

The earnings for the quarter stood at 3 cents per share, while the revenue was $149.2 billion, which was higher than the expected $145.42 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

In terms of other key segments, Amazon Web Services generated $21.4 billion in revenue, which was slightly lower than the expected $21.87 billion, according to StreetAccount. Meanwhile, the company’s advertising segment generated $11.56 billion, beating the estimated $11.38 billion, according to StreetAccount.

In recent years, Amazon has shifted its focus to cloud services, as AWS has become a major source of revenue for the company. The cloud services segment has been growing rapidly, and many investors had hoped that this growth would offset the challenges faced by Amazon’s retail business. However, the earnings report shows that this is not the case.

The retail industry is facing numerous challenges, including increased competition and rising costs. These challenges are putting pressure on retailers to find new sources of revenue, and many have looked to cloud services as a potential solution. However, Amazon’s earnings report shows that relying on cloud services alone is not a sustainable strategy.

While AWS has been growing rapidly, it’s important to remember that it is still a relatively small part of Amazon’s overall business. The core retail business continues to be the primary source of revenue for the company, and it’s facing significant challenges that cannot be ignored.

How amazon is planning future growth?

