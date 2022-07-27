Amazon Mobile Savings Days – Smartphones upto 30% off 

Looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest smartphones then finally the Amazon Mobile Savings Day is live! However, in this offer you get up to the highest discount or price slash on different smartphones which goes up to the mark of 30%. Although, the sale on the Amazon platform is said to be availed till the 29th of July this year. Adding more to this, you can also get in hands with all accessories you need so far for a smartphone and that too on a discounted pricing as well.

Smartphone deals on Amazon Mobile Savings Days

If you’re looking for a new smartphone upgrade then this can be a great time for you to go with this upgrade. Here we have brought down all the details about the smartphone which is available at a new discounted pricing.

Apple iPhone 13 series – Discounted to Rs. 69,990 adding extra 12% of discount

One of the major aspects who getting a bigger cash discount on the Apple iPhone 13 series is the latest smartphone by Apple. There are many such great features you can get here including a great flagship-level smartphone with great technology too.

Vivo Y15C discounted to Rs. 9,499 adding an extra 34% discount

Vivo Y15C is among the smartphone which will be getting an extra discount over the smartphone. The discount will be 34%, and also you get many such features like a massive 6.15 inches to display and a massive battery with the support for 10W charging as well. Here you also get a slightly bigger and more efficient battery capacity of 5,000.

Vivo Y33t pricing is discontinued to Rs. 17,990 adding an extra 22% off discount

If you’re looking for a slightly better option as compared to the previously mentioned Vivo Y15C, then you can have look at this new Vivo Y33t smartphone as well. Here the smartphone gets a massive discount of up to 22% which brings the price of the phone down to just Rs. 17,990. As far as features are concerned, the phone comes with a bigger FHD resolution supporting screen alongside a bigger 50MP camera sensor as the main sensor.

Here was the list of products which is available for you to buy on the Amazon website for the offered price. We will be adding more and more articles on-sale dates in the near future, so stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.

