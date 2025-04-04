In the world of tech and social media, few stories have captivated the public’s attention as much as TikTok’s ongoing struggle to secure its future in the United States. With the deadline to either find a new buyer or face a potential ban quickly approaching, the stakes are high for the popular app.

Amid concerns over national security and its ties to China, TikTok has been forced into a precarious situation where it must either sell itself or risk being shut down in one of its largest markets. As the clock ticks down, a range of companies, investors, and groups have shown interest in buying TikTok’s U.S. operations, each with their own reasons for wanting to own the platform. With the April 5 deadline looming, the question remains: who will end up purchasing TikTok?

TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has become one of the most widely used social media platforms worldwide, especially in the U.S. With its quick rise to dominance, the app has attracted hundreds of millions of users who create and share short-form videos.

However, its success has also led to growing concerns from the U.S. government regarding the app’s potential to gather sensitive data on Americans and its alleged ties to the Chinese government. These concerns culminated in the passing of a 2024 law that demands ByteDance divest its ownership of TikTok’s U.S. operations by January 2025, under threat of a nationwide ban.

OnlyFans owner has submitted a last-minute bid to buy TikTok before its potential ban on Saturday, April 5th 👀 pic.twitter.com/HJ77zbS2LU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 2, 2025

As the deadline nears, a mix of big-name corporations, venture capital firms, and even blockchain startups have entered the bidding process. Some of these bidders are household names with vast resources, while others are relatively unknown players trying to make a name for themselves in the social media space. In this fast-paced race, we look at who could be in the running to buy TikTok and the implications of such a purchase.

Among the potential suitors, Amazon has emerged as a surprising last-minute bidder for TikTok. The retail giant, which has long had aspirations of breaking into the social media market, has reportedly submitted a bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations. Amazon’s interest in acquiring TikTok could stem from its desire to enhance its presence in the social media realm, following its previous investments in platforms like Twitch and Goodreads.

By acquiring TikTok, Amazon could bolster its advertising revenue and extend its reach to younger audiences who are increasingly using the platform to consume content. This would also allow Amazon to compete more directly with other social media giants, such as Facebook and Google, in the online advertising space.

JUST IN: $HBAR Foundation partners with OnlyFans to submit a bid for TikTok. pic.twitter.com/9WZrw3nT68 — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) April 2, 2025

However, despite Amazon’s apparent interest, there is speculation that its bid may not be taken seriously by the key stakeholders involved in the sale. According to reports, some industry insiders have questioned Amazon’s intentions, suggesting that the retail giant may not have the necessary expertise or experience to manage a platform like TikTok. This doubt has caused some skepticism about whether Amazon’s offer will truly be considered a viable option.

Meanwhile, another surprise contender in the race is a startup led by Tim Stokely, the founder of OnlyFans. Stokely’s new company, Zoop, has teamed up with the Hbar Foundation, a cryptocurrency group, to submit a bid for TikTok. The Zoop-Hbar partnership is an intriguing one, given that Stokely is best known for creating OnlyFans, a platform known for adult content. In contrast, Zoop aims to provide a more mainstream creator platform where content creators are rewarded for their engagement. The bid also highlights the growing influence of blockchain technology in the world of social media. The Hbar Foundation intends to use its blockchain infrastructure to handle revenue transactions on the Hedera network, which could bring a new dimension to TikTok’s business model.

Zoop’s proposal is not just about purchasing the app but also about reshaping the way creators interact with their audiences. According to Zoop’s co-founder, RJ Phillips, the company’s vision is to create a new ecosystem where creators and their communities benefit directly from the value they generate. By utilizing blockchain technology, the team believes they can offer a transparent and decentralized platform that empowers users to control their content and earnings.

Another group that has shown interest in TikTok is a private equity firm called Blackstone. While Blackstone has not submitted a formal bid, reports suggest that the firm is in talks to join an existing group of non-Chinese investors in a bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations. This group is led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, two firms with significant experience in the tech and media sectors. Blackstone’s potential involvement in the deal would bring added financial muscle to the table, given the firm’s vast resources and expertise in managing high-profile investments.

Additionally, there are rumors that Oracle, the enterprise software giant, is working with Andreessen Horowitz, a well-known venture capital firm, to explore the possibility of acquiring TikTok. This proposed deal would reportedly involve purchasing TikTok’s U.S. operations and severing its ties with ByteDance’s Chinese ownership.

The involvement of Oracle, a company with deep ties to the U.S. government, could ease concerns over national security and increase the likelihood that the deal would be approved by regulators. Oracle’s leadership, particularly its founder Larry Ellison, has had a close relationship with former President Donald Trump, which could help smooth the process and ensure that the sale meets U.S. government requirements.

The involvement of these investors reflects the growing importance of TikTok in the global digital economy. The platform has become a major player in the online advertising market, with brands eager to reach TikTok’s massive and engaged user base. As a result, acquiring TikTok could provide any company with an immediate competitive advantage in the social media and advertising industries. The potential to tap into TikTok’s advertising revenue, along with its access to younger demographics, makes it a highly desirable asset for any company looking to expand its digital footprint.

While these corporate giants are making headlines with their bids, there are also individuals who are stepping into the ring. One such individual is Jesse Tinsley, the founder of Employer.com. Tinsley has reportedly put together a consortium of investors, including YouTube star MrBeast, to submit a bid for TikTok. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has become one of the most popular content creators on YouTube, with a massive following and a reputation for large-scale philanthropic projects. By aligning with Tinsley and his team, MrBeast could be looking to extend his influence beyond YouTube and into the rapidly growing world of short-form video content on TikTok.

TikTok struck a deal with Amazon that will allow customers to buy products on the social media app without leaving pic.twitter.com/TCxjAGErKO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 9, 2024

In addition to these major players, there are other names that have expressed interest in purchasing TikTok, though they have not yet made formal bids. Among them are Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision, and Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart. Both individuals have vast experience in the business world and could bring valuable expertise to the table. In the past, Microsoft and Walmart had attempted to purchase TikTok’s U.S. operations in 2020, but those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful due to regulatory concerns. Despite this, both companies are still viewed as potential suitors if the opportunity arises.

The sheer number of interested parties reflects the high stakes involved in the potential acquisition of TikTok. With its massive user base and potential for advertising revenue, the platform represents a golden opportunity for companies looking to expand their digital presence. However, the U.S. government’s national security concerns about TikTok’s ties to China complicate the process. Any potential buyer must navigate these regulatory hurdles and ensure that the deal aligns with U.S. law and policy. As a result, the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations is not just about money; it is also about meeting the stringent requirements set forth by lawmakers and regulators.

As the deadline for the sale draws near, it remains unclear which of these bidders will ultimately secure the deal. While some companies, such as Amazon and Oracle, bring significant resources to the table, others, like Zoop, offer a fresh approach that could disrupt the traditional social media model. Regardless of who ends up purchasing TikTok, the outcome of this high-stakes sale will have lasting implications for the future of social media and digital advertising.