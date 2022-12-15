Amazon planning for launching a Prime Gaming Platform in India

If you are someone who loves gaming and has been looking to make a great career in the world of gaming then we have brought a piece of great news for you! Streaming giant, Amazon India is planning to make an entry within the Gaming sector.

To give you a brief introduction about the gaming planning, here it’s been said that Amazon will be adding this Gaming feature to its already existing Prime Membership by Amazon.

Talking about the development of the gaming platform, as of now, there are many users who have reportedly said that they have accessed the gaming page but were not able to access any content within the page, and also Amazon has revealed a dedicated gaming support page which clearly mentioned that India users will get access to this platform soon.

If you are excited to know more about this Prime Gaming platform, then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing about this platform.

Amazon Prime Gaming Platform Launch In India

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that the tech streaming giant is near to launching its gaming services within the country itself. As per reports, it’s been said that the giant is actually planning to add the feature for Prime Gaming within its already selling Prime Membership.

This will be an added advantage for Amazon to sell its Prime membership as well. This all-in package will definitely encourage users to get the Prime Membership and not only unlock the gaming platform but this will also unlock other Amazon services like Prime streaming, buying items online and also Amazon Music, and more.

As per a claim from a popular publication, TechCrunch, it’s been said that initially, Amazon will be adding a ton of exclusive gaming content which will be more of like an entry-level game, and also later Amazon will be adding a collection of PC games on a monthly basis.

Also, the user will not be required to pay any such fees after taking the Prime membership, so you will have everything in your prime membership itself.

Regarding the platform, as we have mentioned above as well! You will be getting access to find the fully functioning Gaming support page from Amazon which has a clear mention of its operating in India.

When will Amazon Prime Gaming Launch?

Talking about the launch, as of now, we don’t have any word regarding the launch of the Amazon Prime Gaming platform in India. But, still, we feel that the launch will be happening anytime soon. However, we will be updating you as things happen.