OnePlus launches X 27-inch QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor in India

If you have been looking for a new monitor then probably, OnePlus has got you covered with everything you should be knowing. As of now, the Chinese manufacturer has launched its monitor, and also they have started off with their sale in Indian markets now itself. Let’s take a deep look at the scenario.

OneePlus X 27-inch Gaming Monitor – Specification and Features

Without any further ado, let’s take a deep look into the specification side of the monitor. Here the X series monitor comes with a massive screen which has been spread across into a 27-inches in the size.

Also, OnePlus has got you covered by providing the best pixels coverage out of the box. So, here you will not be only getting the regular 1080P panel but in fact, OnePlus has settled for an improved version of the panel where you will get the support for up to 4K resolution out of the box.

The peak resolution supported by this panel is around 2560×1440 pixels. But, this is not only the fact but in fact, this display panel also comes with a faster refresh rate of up to 165Hz as well.

To provide better response time to the users, the gaming monitor also comes with a faster response rate of around 1ms, and also it features 10-bit color with 95% of DCI-P3 coverage and also this panel comes with DisplayHDR 400 certification as well.

To provide you with a better combination of hardware as well as software, then you should know that this monitor also comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium which actually certifies this monitor for supporting variable refresh rates with the help of a dedicated AMD GPU. This monitor is also actually compatible to work alongside an Nvidia as well as Intel GPU too.

On the design side, the X 27-inch monitor also features a metal body and comes with an adjustable metal stand that can be used to adjust the monitor as per your requirement. Also, this monitor comes with a USB-C connector alongside DisplayPort Alt-Mode support which is capable enough to send out 65W of faster power via a USB-PD port.

Besides this, you will also get other features like a split screen which will be giving it the capability to connect between two different monitor sources. Also, this monitor comes with support for multiple picture modes as well.

What is the pricing of the OnePlus X 27-inch Gaming Monitor?

Talking about the pricing side, this OnePlus X 27-inch Gaming Monitor comes for premium pricing of around Rs. 27,999. And, currently, OnePlus is offering bank discounts through ICICI Bank Credit Card where you can get a discount of up to Rs. 1000.