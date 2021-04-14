Amazon Prime Music launches podcasts for users in India

Amazon Prime Music Wednesday reported the launch of the podcast in India. The podcast will be accessible to all Amazon Prime individuals at no extra expense on the Prime Music application. Amazon appeared in a podcast on its music streaming stage a year ago in September, and it is currently here in India.

Amazon will offer nearby well-known shows remembering For Purpose with Jay Shetty, Ted Talks Daily, and The Daily Mastery Podcast by Robin Sharma. It will highlight nearby shows from more makers including Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Sadhguru, and Anupam Gupta.

Prime individuals will likewise approach global Amazon Originals delivered only for Amazon Prime Music clients. There will be more than 9,000,000 podcast scenes accessible in various languages and of various sorts like inspiration, business, innovation, satire, music, and wellness.

The voices you know and love, all in one place! Discover podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. 🎙 Learn more: https://t.co/ZqmkfKALsO#PodcastsOnAmazonMusic pic.twitter.com/1g2ZjoRSOl — Amazon Prime Music IN (@AmazonMusicIN) April 14, 2021

Podcasts will have support for Amazon Alexa. So clients can essentially ask, “Alexa, play On Purpose with Jay Shetty” or “Alexa, play a week ago’s the scene of Ted Talks Daily.” Podcasts can be streamed and downloaded on the Amazon Prime Music application on Android and iOS, internet browser, and on Amazon Echo gadgets.