Amazon Prime Music launches podcasts for users in India

AvatarBhumika Paliwal
MobileTechTrending

Amazon Prime Music Wednesday reported the launch of the podcast in India. The podcast will be accessible to all Amazon Prime individuals at no extra expense on the Prime Music application. Amazon appeared in a podcast on its music streaming stage a year ago in September, and it is currently here in India.

Amazon will offer nearby well-known shows remembering For Purpose with Jay Shetty, Ted Talks Daily, and The Daily Mastery Podcast by Robin Sharma. It will highlight nearby shows from more makers including Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Sadhguru, and Anupam Gupta.

Prime individuals will likewise approach global Amazon Originals delivered only for Amazon Prime Music clients. There will be more than 9,000,000 podcast scenes accessible in various languages and of various sorts like inspiration, business, innovation, satire, music, and wellness.

Podcasts will have support for Amazon Alexa. So clients can essentially ask, “Alexa, play On Purpose with Jay Shetty” or “Alexa, play a week ago’s the scene of Ted Talks Daily.” Podcasts can be streamed and downloaded on the Amazon Prime Music application on Android and iOS, internet browser, and on Amazon Echo gadgets.

Amazon Prime Music podcasts

                                                      Amazon Prime Music podcasts (Amazon)
“We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture,” said Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India.The launch of podcasts on Amazon Prime Music in India comes when this sound stage is progressively acquiring popularity. India is the third-biggest market internationally for podcast tuning in, as per KPMG. The Indian podcast market is likewise expected to be esteemed at ₹17.62 crores by 2023.

