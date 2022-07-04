Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks following EU complaints.

This week, Amazon.com Inc has reportedly made it simpler for its users to cancel their subscriptions to the platform’s Prime tier. Finally, they make the cancellation of their fast shipping club easier with just two simple clicks. According to the European Commission, this was after repeated complaints from various consumer groups.

In April 2021, the BEUC- European Consumer Organisation, the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue and the Norwegian Consumer Council expressed their grievances to the European Union executive. The councils noted how customers had to pass through a range of hurdles for cancellations. In order to prevent them from unsubscribing from the Amazon Prime tier, they used tactics of confusing choices, skewed wordings, along with intensely complicated navigated menus.

From now on, the e-commerce giant would enable users to opt out of their Amazon Prime subscription with just two clicks. As specified by the commission, this would be through a ‘cancel button’ which would appear relatively clear and prominent. With immediate effect, these alterations are set to come to the EU websites. Along with it, on mobiles and tablets in the continent.

“Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms. One thing is clear: manipulative design or ‘dark patterns’ must be banned,”

Justice Commissioner Didier Reynder gave a statement regarding the matter this week. He noted how all consumers must have the ability to ‘exercise their rights’ without platforms pressurising them in any way. He pointed out how clearly, a ban should be placed on ‘manipulative design or dark patterns’ in such sort of situations.

On the other hand, the retail giant also gave a statement on the development, with reaction to Justice Commissioner Reynder’s opinion. Amazon stated how they make an effort to make sign up and cancellation processes rather ‘clear and simple’ by design. They noted how they make sure to structure it in a way that users do not find it complicated in any way.

Moreover, they specified how they regularly pay heed to feedback, and find ways to enhance the user experience on their platform. They noted how they are doing the same while putting in an effort to follow ‘constructive dialogue with the European Commission.’