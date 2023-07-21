Amazon to Establish $120 Million Satellite Processing Center in Florida

Amazon (AMZN.O) has announced its plans to build a cutting-edge satellite processing facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The project, estimated to cost around $120 million, is part of Amazon’s ambitious Kuiper initiative, which aims to deploy a network of 3,200 low Earth-orbiting satellites to provide global broadband internet coverage. This move puts Amazon in direct competition with SpaceX’s Starlink project led by Elon Musk.

With its vast resources, Amazon is committed to investing roughly $10 billion in the Kuiper project, and the Florida processing center is a crucial part of its ambitious plans. The 100,000 square-foot facility will play a significant role in manufacturing and preparing the Kuiper satellites before they are sent to space. The company expects the processing hub to be fully operational by late 2024.

Steve Metayer, Amazon’s vice president of Kuiper Production Operations, explained that the Florida facility will serve as the final assembly point for the Kuiper satellites. These satellites, produced at the primary Kuiper plant in Redmond, Washington, will be transported to Florida for the last preparations before their launch into orbit. A ten-story-tall room within the facility will allow technicians to fit the satellites into rocket payload fairings, ensuring their protection during the rocket launch.

The timeline is ambitious, as Amazon plans to ship its first batch of satellites to the Florida center for processing in the second half of 2025. This milestone will be critical, as it will initiate the rapid deployment phase of the Kuiper network. According to U.S. regulators, Amazon is required to deploy at least half of the satellite network into orbit by 2026.

To meet this deadline, the company has already secured 77 heavy-lift rocket launch contracts, primarily from aerospace giants like the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed, and Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space exploration company. These contracts are potentially worth billions of dollars, highlighting the seriousness of Amazon’s commitment to its Kuiper project.

Amazon’s strategy also involves launching a few prototype satellites into space by the end of the year, with mass-produced satellite launches scheduled for 2024. This will allow the company to test the services with corporate and government clients before the full deployment of the Kuiper network.

By venturing into satellite-based internet services, Amazon aims to complement its existing web services powerhouse. The Kuiper project will not only boost the company’s technological capabilities but also position it as a significant player in the global internet market.

The decision to establish the satellite processing hub in Florida was likely influenced by the state’s growing reputation as a hub for the space industry. Space Florida, a state-funded organization tasked with attracting space-related businesses to Florida, confirmed that Amazon is eligible for potential funding under a state grant for transportation projects. However, to date, Amazon has not received any funding from this grant.

The establishment of the Florida processing facility marks a milestone in Amazon’s quest to expand its reach into the space industry and satellite-based communication services. As competition in the satellite internet space heats up, with SpaceX’s Starlink already operational, Amazon’s Kuiper project promises to bring high-speed internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions worldwide. Moreover, the project’s success could revolutionize how people access the internet, making it a game-changer in the world of communication technology.

