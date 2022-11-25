Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

On Thursday, Amazon.com Inc said it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India after less than two years of its launch, without giving any particular explanation.

Launched early last year due to the rise in online learning as a result of Covid 19, the Amazon Academy platform offered coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges including IITs across India.

As per an assessment, the ecommerce behemoth said in a statement that it had made the decision to shut down Amazon Academy “in a phased manner to take care of current customers”.

The decision comes at a time when various edtech platforms are suffering under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India post the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

In October 2022, industry leader Byju’s had said it would lay off 2,500 employees in an attempt to turn profitable.

According to local media reports, other players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu had also announced layoffs earlier this year.