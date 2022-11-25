China locks down the city which manufactures 70% of the world’s iPhones

The government of China has locked down the entire city of Zhengzhou that houses the biggest Apple iPhone factory in the world. The factory owned by Foxconn recently saw massive worker protests that even turned violent. To curb these protests from growing further, Chinese officials decided to lockdown the whole city and asked residents to stay at home and only leave if necessary.

