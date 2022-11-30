Amazon Web Series announces supply chains

AWS, an Amazon.com, Amazon Inc. company announced a new application named AWS Supply Chain that will help businesses to increase their supply chain visibility to make faster, more informed decisions that will mitigate risks, lower costs and improve customer experiences.

The application will automatically integrate and examines data across numerous supply chain system so corporations can watch over their operations in real-time find trends more quickly, and induce more valid demand forecasts that assure sufficient inventory to satisfy consumer expectations.

An application by Amazon which is known as Amazon supply chain will improve the visibility of the supply chain and will provide insights to help business to take important actions that are needed to grow the business, also optimize the process and improve service levels.

Users can easily set up a unified supply chain data leak using AWS Supply Chain’s built-in connectors, which use machine learning models that are pre-trained based on the nearly 30 years of supply chain experience from Amazon.com to understand, extract and aggregate data from ERO and supply chain management systems.

“Customers tell us that the undifferentiated heavy lifting required in connecting data between different supply chain solutions has inhibited their ability to quickly see and respond to potential supply chain disruptions,” said Diego Pantoja-Navajas, vice president of AWS Supply Chain. “AWS Supply Chain aggregates this data and provides visual, interactive dashboards that provide the insights and recommendations customers need to take actions toward more resilient supply chains. And this is just the beginning—we will continue our investment in AWS Supply Chain to help our customers solve their toughest supply chain problems.”

When businesses poorly foretell for supply chain risks such as component shortages, shipping port congestion, unanticipated demand spikes, or weather disruptions, they encounter excess inventory expenditures or stockouts that generate poor consumer experiences.

In recent years, supply chains have experienced many difficulties accelerated by geopolitics, widespread resource shortage, and natural events such as unprecedented supply, and demand volatility. These put pressure on business to plan for potential supply chain uncertainty, respond quickly to changes in customer demands, and keeps cost low.

AWS has helped many industries and companies. One such example is of Whole Foods Market, a a top natural and organic foods trader, operates more than 525 stores in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

According to them:

“We wanted a better view of when new inventory would arrive at our distribution centers nationwide,” said Leandro Balbinot, chief technology officer and senior vice president at Whole Foods Market.

“AWS Supply Chain combined data from our existing systems without disrupting them. AWS Supply Chain’s visual map then made it easy to see product-level inventory movement in real time. We expect AWS Supply Chain’s integrated view and predictive planning analytics to materially improve inventory management at our distribution centers.”