Amazon workers and activism groups are staging Black Friday protests around the world.
On Black Friday, 2020, Garment workers in Bangladesh join the "Make Amazon Pay" protests.

  • Amazon workers, unions, and activism groups protested against Amazon on Black Friday.
  • Amazon workers in Germany went on strike, and garment workers in Bangladesh protested outside a supplier. In the UK, a trade union called for a parliamentary inquiry into “dehumanising” working conditions.
  • Amazon on Thursday said it would offer workers holiday bonuses of $150 to $300 this year.

Amazon is tieing its laces for the world’s biggest sale ever but on the other hand, thousands of its own people around the world are protesting against it. A coalition of unions, human-rights organizations, and environmentalist groups on Friday launched a global protest of the e-commerce giant “Make Amazon Pay.”

 

The protest is being held under a coalition which comprises of UNI Global Union, Progressive International, Oxfam, and Greenpeace. This coalition has a list of wide-ranging demands including raising warehouse workers’ pay and benefits, ending union-busting tactics, and committing to ending Amazon’s contracts with fossil-fuel industries.

What does the world say about Black Friday sale?

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon became a trillion dollar corporation, with Bezos becoming the first person in history to amass $200 billion in personal wealth,” their demands statement said.

Amazon’s online sales touched skies during the coronavirus pandemic, and its revenue is projected to soar even higher with the holiday season.

