Amazon workers and activism groups are staging Black Friday protests around the world.

Amazon workers, unions, and activism groups protested against Amazon on Black Friday.

Amazon workers in Germany went on strike, and garment workers in Bangladesh protested outside a supplier. In the UK, a trade union called for a parliamentary inquiry into “dehumanising” working conditions.

Amazon on Thursday said it would offer workers holiday bonuses of $150 to $300 this year.

Amazon is tieing its laces for the world’s biggest sale ever but on the other hand, thousands of its own people around the world are protesting against it. A coalition of unions, human-rights organizations, and environmentalist groups on Friday launched a global protest of the e-commerce giant “Make Amazon Pay.”

NEW: Thousands of Amazon workers in 12 countries are protesting on Black Friday, from garment manufacturers and call center employees to warehouse workers all over. Biggest coordinated international labor action thus far https://t.co/1TOB2cxT6l — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) November 26, 2020

Amazon to give $500 million in holiday bonuses to front-line U.S. workers https://t.co/OJfOSDXylV pic.twitter.com/UFHK8h3jAl — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Amazon’s London Office this morning, where workers and activists gathered to #MakeAmazonPay. pic.twitter.com/k2AcFx75be — War on Want (@WarOnWant) November 27, 2020

The protest is being held under a coalition which comprises of UNI Global Union, Progressive International, Oxfam, and Greenpeace. This coalition has a list of wide-ranging demands including raising warehouse workers’ pay and benefits, ending union-busting tactics, and committing to ending Amazon’s contracts with fossil-fuel industries.

Black Friday protests in Seattle today: In SLU, protesters focused on Amazon, calling for better pay, the right to unionize and more benefits for warehouse workers. Read more from @_katya_long w/photos by @ErikaJSchultz: https://t.co/8C8zhMYskl — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 28, 2020

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon became a trillion dollar corporation, with Bezos becoming the first person in history to amass $200 billion in personal wealth,” their demands statement said.

It’s time to #MakeAmazonPay. This Black Friday, the @ProgIntl is teaming up with warehouse workers, climate activists, and social movements around the world in a global day of action against Amazon. Join us. https://t.co/XrkSzw0UM9.pic.twitter.com/gl4sDD8JZX — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) November 26, 2020

Amazon’s online sales touched skies during the coronavirus pandemic, and its revenue is projected to soar even higher with the holiday season.