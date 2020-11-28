Elon Musk becomes the second richest man, Twitter reacts with memes.

Talk about success, we’ve all got a new example. Elon Musk has climbed all the ladders and become the second richest man in the world also to mention, met Bill Gates on the way and left him behind.

Elon Musk elevated his status to the 2nd richest man this month with a net worth of nearly $128 billion. This man sets goals and he crushes them. He is ruthless in his process. Be more like Elon. — O Ventures (@OptikosV) November 25, 2020

The 49-year-old entrepreneur’s net worth soared $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion. It happened with another surge in Tesla’s share price. Statistics show that Elon has now added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year.The rise in Elon Musk’s wealth has ranked because of Tesla. Tesla’s market value is now approaching towards $500 billions.

Twitter reacts with memes about Elon Musk

While the world is congratulating Elon Musk with appreciation and praises. On the other hand, Twitter is reacting with hilarious memes.

