Amazon’s shopping event, Prime Day will happen in June this year

E-commerce giant, Amazon will hold its Prime Day event in June this year, unlike last year in 2020 when it was delayed till October because of the uncertainties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The confirmation was made on Thursday along with the launch of Amazon’s quarterly earnings report in which the company has performed phenomenally well.

As mentioned in a report by CNET, Brian Olsavsky, the Chief Financial Officer at Amazon talks about the preferred date for the shopping event in June. He says that Amazon will look for a date that will buy the most attention to the event for customers and vendors which sounds fair.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a drastic change in the company’s transportation pace but a slow delivery is always better than no delivery. However, the e-commerce giant is worried about the pandemic hitting its peak again later this year along with world-class events like the Olympics.

Before the confirmation was given by Amazon, the speculated date of the event was somewhere in the month of July because every year since the inception of Prime Day back in 2015, it has been happening in the month of July.

As we all know about the auspicious Prime Day that gets all over our online shopping mode. It is an online shopping event that lasts for several days and features some major discounts on products sold by the retailers. The sale is huge, both in terms of the prices and product categories. As mentioned in multiple reports, Amazon even offers great discounts on its own products like smart speaker devices, Amazon Echo line-up and smart-home gadgets & accessories.

As mentioned in a report by CNET, an Amazon representative says that the e-commerce company is excited for the return of Prime Day as it looks forward to providing Amazon customers and Prime members with incredible savings on their favourite products. However, Prime Day is not just about customers who have to buy products, it also greatly concerns the vendor class of the world that sells these products.

Amazon provides these vendors with a huge platform to sell their products and an opportunity to appeal bigger masses. The Prime Day has previously known to have greatly benefitted small businesses and selling partners as well.

The representative further says that the company will share more details about this year’s Prime Day very soon. Till then, say ‘Alexa, keep me posted about Amazon Prime Day’ and the smart assistant may help you stay informed.