AMC Theatres finally accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu community and the Dogecoin Army have finally received their dream, according to the most recent report. You guessed right, of course. Finally, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron kept his word and included Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the official website’s online payment system.

“Your replies might break the internet, given your clear enthusiasm and interest in cryptocurrency. As promised, the http://amctheatres.com website now accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for online payments! A special shout out to @BitPay for helping us to make this happen.”

Your replies just might break the internet, given your clear enthusiasm and interest in cryptocurrency. As promised, the https://t.co/SPYfKWXcwi web site now accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for online payments! A special shout out to @BitPay for helping us to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/6bwPvQfEet — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 10, 2022

Through BitPay’s cooperation, Aron stated on February 28, 2022, that Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) will be available as payment options on AMC Theaters’ official website.

Adam Aron had tweeted, “This might rev up the Cryptocurrency fans amongst you. AMC IT says that BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our website by March 19, and live on our mobile apps by April 16. Possibly a few days earlier. BitPay, and therefore soon AMC, accepts DogeCoin and Shiba Inu.”

This might rev up the Cryptocurrency fans amongst you. AMC IT says that BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by March 19, and live on our mobile apps by April 16. Possibly a few days earlier. BitPay, and therefore soon AMC, accepts Doge Coin and Shiba Inu. pic.twitter.com/M8lM3Rz2vY — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) February 28, 2022

Shiba Inu lead developer Kusama was intrigued by the update, which he described as the beginning of a strong connection.

Fantastic and hopefully just the start of a strong friendshib .@CEOAdam https://t.co/w5ZLyAe5tP — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 10, 2022

With headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is the world’s largest movie theatre chain. AMC, which was formed in 1920, controls the largest share of the US cinema market and is also the largest movie theatre chain in the world. It has 2,866 screens in 358 theatres in Europe, and 7,967 screens in 620 theatres in the United States.

